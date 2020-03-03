Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vivid City Appoints Ex-Nike Greater China Marketing Director Danny Lee as Chief Creative Officer

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 03-03-2020 13:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-03-2020 13:30 IST
Vivid City Appoints Ex-Nike Greater China Marketing Director Danny Lee as Chief Creative Officer

Vivid City, the China Out-of-Home (OOH) advertising agency has appointed Danny Lee to lead creative OOH campaigns in China. The appointment will be effective from 16th March 2020.

Lee previously spent six years with Nike integrating and leading the brand across the Greater China region including the award-winning 'running makes the world go around' campaign on one of China's hero screens - Metro City, a circular screen in Shanghai. Prior to Nike, he had senior roles at Ogilvy, Wunderman and Mindshare.

Danny brings to Vivid City the ability to plan and execute activations, projections and unique builds that will complement Vivid City's network of LED screens across the Chinese market. Lee said that he is delighted to have the opportunity to work with Vivid City's clients, "There is no doubt that I am extremely honoured to have the opportunity to serve as Chief Creative Officer of Vivid City. My aim is to offer our clients award-winning and memorable OOH brand experiences across the Chinese market".

Alistair Ballantyne, Founder and CEO of Vivid City added, "Danny's previous work in the China region is best in class. We are excited to provide our clients with a creative service that will ensure their campaigns are unique, interactive and have unparalleled visual impact across China's top tier cities''. 

According to a recent Group M brand safety report, there is $18.7billion of online advertising fraud in China making China account for over 80% of the total digital advertising fraud globally. This coupled with the high cost of Chinese TV means the OOH sector looks set for a bright future.

Vivid City is an OOH advertising agency with offices in London and Shanghai.

Assets available / provided:

Picture of Danny Lee

GroupM report (p.29) https://www.groupm.com/news/groupm-brand-safety-guide-2019

Vivid City links:

For media enquiries and interviews, contact:

Alistair Ballantyne
alistair@vividcity.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1081377/Danny_Lee.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 2-Australian financial regulators in emergency meeting to discuss coronavirus impact -source

It is not just about lighting, Solar energy changes lives: Patrick Muriuki

Australia's central bank cuts rates to shake off virus fears

2020 Microsoft Imagine Cup Asia Finals: Indian team makes it to top 3

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Future of Food: Technology fostering the road to global food security

Technological innovation can help address most of the pressing issues facing the world today including food security by enhancing productivity, improving financial services, managing resources, addressing environmental concerns, etc....

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Videos

Latest News

Practice more to overcome slowing of reflexes: Kapil to Kohli

Kapil Dev feels slowing down of reflexes could be the reason behind Virat Kohlis struggles in New Zealand and the Indian skipper needs to practice more to overcome the age factor. The 31-year-old Kohli managed just 38 runs in the two Tests ...

U.S. says to reduce employees at Chinese media; China hints of response

The United States on Monday said it was slashing the number of Chinese nationals permitted to work at the U.S. offices of major Chinese state-owned media outlets to retaliate against Beijings long-standing intimidation and harassment of jou...

Sterling just off 4-1/2-month lows as BOE bets, EU talks weigh

Sterling rose on Tuesday against the dollar and the euro, reversing some of the previous days hefty losses, but Britains fractious trade talks with the EU and expectations of interest rate cuts kept the currency near recent 4-12-month lows....

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govt's preparations to deal with coronavirus.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal calls urgent meeting with Health Minister Satyendar Jain, officials on govts preparations to deal with coronavirus....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020