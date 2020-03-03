CM Studios and Lightstream Win Silver at Promax India's Digital Re-Invent 2020 Awards

Rainshine Entertainment owned CM Studios and Lightstream bagged a SILVER in the 'Best Branded Content of the Year' category for the docu-series 'Hoop Nation' at Digital Re-Invent 2020, the OTT & Digital Marketing Awards organized by Promax India on 27th February, 2020. The leading industry event aims to support and recognize outstanding digital entertainment in India across categories.

Conceptualized and produced by CM Studios and Lightstream, Hoop Nation is a unique four-part lyrical docu-series done in collaboration with the National Basketball Association (NBA) and Uber. It takes viewers through powerful human stories from diverse terrains and communities in India, stories where basketball has played an integral role. Unfolding the sub-cultures of basketball, artists such as Kaam Bhaari, Spitfire, Symphonic Movement, and Dee MC have crafted a compelling narrative to flow along with the visuals. Unlike a traditional documentary, the artists sing the story, intercut with interviews with the individuals who feature in the series.

Since the launch, the docu-series has received a total viewership of 26.3 million and a reach of 55 million. The videos have also garnered over 21 million views and 4.1 million views on Facebook and YouTube respectively.

Commenting on the achievement, Anuraag Srivastava, CEO of CM Studios and Lightstream, said, "We are overjoyed with the appreciation for Hoop Nation and are honoured to receive this award. The primary objective of NBA's docu-series was to create more resonance for basketball in India. We identified inspiring stories that cut across demographics and told them through music. That's where hip-hop came in; a genre that originated specifically to tell the stories of the under dogs. We collaborated with four popular hip-hop artists, creating a series that marries the sub-cultures of basketball. This award is a testament to our capabilities, and we look forward to creating more impactful branded content this year."

NBA India Managing Director Rajesh Sethi said, "We wanted to strike a chord by engaging with people across the country and creating awareness about basketball being more than just a sport. CM Studios helped us translate this into a reality with Hoop Nation. The docu-series is a window into the lives of people and communities from Sikkim, Chennai, Dharamshala, and Ludhiana, who have pushed boundaries to play the sport they love, making it an expression of struggle, nostalgia, pride and hope. It's an incredible honor for NBA and the entire team who worked on this to be recognized and awarded this prize."

Sanjay Gupta, Interim Marketing Director Uber India, said, "Hoop Nation is a heartfelt series of people, overcoming all kinds of trials and their rather challenging destinies. Inspiring stories of them being able to breakthrough and transform their circumstances. We were extremely excited to partner with these stories, and our brand philosophy of #MoveForward made for a seamless fit. This is a well-deserved win."

The episode can be viewed here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=y1W9o2Vwrj8&t=60s

About CM Studios:

CM Studios, a division of Rainshine Entertainment, was founded in 2018 with the sole focus of developing and producing high-quality original video and audio content for Digital Platforms. With an in-house development cell and a unique concept development module, CM Studios has become a center for writers and creators to churn out global standard scripts. With offices in Mumbai and Chennai, CM Studios also has in-house talent and production capabilities to mount and develop projects for execution in all languages pan India.

About Lightstream:

Lightstream, the branded content studio owned by Rainshine Entertainment, conceptualizes and produces short-form, long-form, and influencer-led content backed by privileged access to top-notch creators and audience platforms. Our content capabilities are combined with insightful analytics to provide our clients with comprehensive premium brand solutions.

About Rainshine:



Rainshine is a global entertainment company that creates content and formats which enthrall and enlighten a global audience. Transcending both digital and traditional media, our content covers a wide variety of genres, including young adult romance and drama, comedy, crime and thrillers, biographical stories, documentaries and docu-dramas, kids and animation, podcasts, gaming and branded content. With offices in Mumbai, Los Angeles, and London we partner with talent, content creators, and distributors globally.



At Rainshine, we are committed to building a nimble and driven company that embraces diversity while valuing curiosity, levity, generosity, virtuosity, and tenacity as our core principles.

For more information, visit: www.rainshine.com

