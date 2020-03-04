Left Menu
Omnicomm's Pioneership and Innovation-driven Growth in the Connected Truck Telematics Market Acknowledged by Frost & Sullivan

Based on its recent analysis of the Russian & CIS connected truck telematics market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Omnicomm with the 2019 Russian & CIS Growth, Innovation & Leadership Frost Radar Award. Omnicomm has been a pioneer in fleet and fuel management solutions for more than two decades. Its products and services are used in 110 countries across different industry verticals. By providing a combination of high-end fuel sensors, hardware terminals, a highly scalable and robust platform Omnicomm has firmly entrenched itself in the market.

"Omnicomm's cloud-based, feature-rich fleet management platform, Omnicomm Online offers total visibility and control over vehicle fleets while providing up-to-date performance information,," said Mugundhan Deenadayalan Industry Manager, Frost & Sullivan. "The company invests in research and innovation and periodically launches new products and solutions; thereby, consistently updating and upgrading its technology expertise."

The company possesses a vast and diverse product portfolio, including Omnicomm high-precision LLS fuel-level sensors, vehicle trackers (terminals), driver displays, and fleet management service, Omnicomm Online. Its unique fuel-data processing and adaptation algorithms ensure that fuel-level data recordings are exceptionally accurate at 99.5 percent in all conditions. This pioneership in the field of fuel sensors presents it with a unique opportunity in the Russian and CIS markets because fuel theft is a significant problem in the region.

The company's key solutions include fleet management platform, onboard terminals, fuel-level sensors, video monitoring, and driver behavior management systems. It recently announced the launch of two additions to its fuel level sensor line, OMNICOMM LLS 5 and OMNICOMM LLS-Ex 5 (explosion-proof version), with unprecedented fuel measurement accuracy thanks to unique fuel adaptation feature. Importantly, its 100 percent channel-oriented sales approach is based on an extensive dealer network and system integration partners.

"The total telematics penetration in commercial vehicles (LCV, M/HCV) in Russia is 17.1 percent and of the total installed vehicles, fuel level sensor penetration rate is about 70 percent. This presents Omnicomm with opportunities for further growth," noted Deenadayalan. "Omnicomm is already staking a claim to the top spot with manufacturing facilities and support offices in Russia, Europe, India, Mexico, and Brazil. Its cloud platform, along with its aggressive market expansion, will help it continue dominating the Russian and CIS connected truck telematics market."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1011389/Omnicomm_Logo.jpg

