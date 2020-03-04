Left Menu
Development News Edition

Double Win for LCM Partners at Private Debt Investor's 2019 Awards

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:00 IST

LCM Partners is pleased to announce that it has won two Private Debt Investor Awards for 2019: European Distressed Debt Investor of the Year and European Specialty Debt Firm of the Year.

Private Debt Investor is the publication of record for private debt, tracking the institutions, the funds and the transactions shaping the world's private credit markets. Its annual awards are now in their seventh year with winners selected based on votes received from the publication's readers, including private debt industry participants and the institutional investor community.

Following previous wins in 2015, 2016 and 2018, this is LCM's fourth success in the European Distressed Debt category. The LCM Credit Opportunities strategy ("COPS") acquires performing, rescheduled and non-performing consumer and SME loans, and these awards are testament to the firm's track record in the asset class having been ever-present in the European market for over 21 years.

More recently, LCM launched a focussed consumer and SME direct lending strategy in 2018, LCM Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities ("SOLO"), and the European Specialty Debt Firm of the Year award reflects the firm's success in bringing a highly differentiated product to the market. The strategy provides new origination via strategic partnerships with Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) and specialty finance companies in areas of the market such as leasing, auto finance and retail credit.

Paul Burdell, CEO of LCM Partners, said:

"LCM Partners is proud to have won these two Private Debt Investor awards and is extremely grateful for the continued support of its Limited Partners. However, what's even more important is that we could not be more excited about the opportunities that lie ahead.

The on-going implementation of regulatory legislation such as Basel III and IFRS 9 is creating two distinct, scalable, investment opportunities in Europe; the acquisition of non-core and NPL assets and the provision of lending solutions to under-funded areas of the market where the banks and other direct lenders are less active. With over 21 years of experience in the European consumer and SME markets, we think we're well positioned to take advantage of the current industry trends as the banks continue to delever and exit non-core business lines."

Notes to Editors:

LCM is a leading European alternatives asset manager based in London, which specialises in whole loan consumer and SME credit portfolios. Offering unrivalled expertise in investing in and managing credit portfolios, LCM has approximately €3.6 billion of drawn and/or committed capital and has invested in over 2,500 portfolios of performing, re-scheduled and non-performing loans.

LCM is currently fundraising for both of its investment strategies. The initial close for the LCM Credit Opportunities 4 strategy ("COPS 4") took place in January 2020, while the LCM Strategic Origination and Lending Opportunities strategy ("SOLO") is expected to complete its fundraising in 2020.

For more information, please visit LCM's website at www.lcmpartners.eu.

LCM Partners
Paul D Burdell
T: +44-203-457-5050
paulburdell@lcmpartners.eu

LCM Partners
James Hogan
T: +44-203-457-5050
jhogan@lcmpartners.eu

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

Novel algorithm may help prevent fraudulent online transactions

Scientists have developed a new digital security algorithm which they say can help prevent fraudulent online transactions by increasing the randomness in the generation of user-authenticity tests like one-time passwords OTPs and CAPTCHA. Th...

Delhi violence: SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches.

Delhi violence SC refers to HC plea by 10 riot victims seeking lodging of FIRs against politicians for alleged hate speeches....

Coronavirus: Latest updates on Coronavirus crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the Coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Wednesday. 12.40 p.m. Health Minister Harsh Vradhan says there are a total of 28 COVID-19 Coronavirus cases in India 1 in Delhi, 6 in Ag...

Equity indices edge lower, banking and metal stocks drag

Equity indices extended morning losses on Wednesday, dragged down by selling in banks and metal scrips, as investors assessed the economic fallout of fast-spreading coronavirus. At 1 pm, the BSE SP Sensex was down by 353 points or 0.91 per ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020