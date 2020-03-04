Left Menu
Development News Edition

Handheld Introduces the Nautiz X41, a Rugged Enterprise Tool for Increased Efficiency

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Lidköping
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:15 IST
Handheld Introduces the Nautiz X41, a Rugged Enterprise Tool for Increased Efficiency

"nofollow" >Handheld Group, a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile computers, today announced the new NAUTIZ X41, a rugged Android device built for mobile workers in logistics, warehousing, utilities, field service, public transportation, security and public safety. With its extreme ruggedness, 1D/2D scanner and a physical keypad, the Nautiz X41 enables efficient and reliable data collection in the toughest of work environments.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: "nofollow" >https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8698051-handheld-introduces-nautiz-x41/.

The multipurpose "nofollow" >Nautiz X41 is a compact and light-weight rugged handheld designed for efficient field data collection and communication. Its IP65-rating means that it is watertight and fully dustproof.

"While many Android devices on the market do not come with a keypad, the Nautiz X41 offers 23 physical keys, including programmable function keys and a physical scan button for fast and efficient data entry," says Johan Hed, Handheld Group director of product management. "And its choice of fast 1D scanner or 2D imager makes it a really reliable tool for all scan intensive applications."

The ultra-rugged Nautiz X41 comes standard with:

  • A powerful 8-core processor with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage
  • Android 9.0 and Google GMS certification for full access all Google apps including Play Store and Google Maps
  • Integrated high-speed 1D laser or 2D imager with High Density (HD) optics
  • A physical 23-key keypad including programmable keys and dedicated scan button
  • Built-in GPS receiver for navigation using GPS, GLONASS, Galileo or BeiDou
  • 4G/LTE Android phone functionality and high-speed data
  • NFC, BT 5.0 LE and Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/r/ac
  • 8-megapixel camera with autofocus and flash
  • A sunlight-readable, 4-inch capacitive display with Gorilla Glass, including rain and glove mode
  • IP65-rating, MIL-STD-810G tested and operating in temperatures of -20°C to 60°C (-4°F to 140°F)

"Combining ultimate mobility, ruggedness and true field functionality this device is exactly what many of our customers have been asking for," says Thomas Löfblad, CEO of Handheld Group. "The Nautiz X41 is feature packed and tough as nails."

Software utilities and accessories

The Nautiz X41 comes with Handheld's free mobile device management software. The "nofollow" >MaxGo software suite both provides quick application of universal settings to multiple devices, and allows custom application access. Additionally, the Nautiz X41 offers a wide range of Handheld accessories built specifically to enhance enterprise functionality and work efficiency.

Availability

Nautiz X41 orders can be placed immediately for shipment in April.

Helpful links

"nofollow" >NAUTIZ X41 specifications
"nofollow" >Press images
"nofollow" >Product video
"nofollow" >Rugged computer accessories
"nofollow" >What is rugged?
"nofollow" >About Handheld

About Handheld

Handheld Group is a manufacturer and global supplier of rugged mobile computers, handhelds and tablets. Handheld and partners worldwide deliver mobility solutions to businesses within geomatics, logistics, forestry, public transportation, utilities, construction, maintenance, mining, military and security. Handheld Group, headquartered in Sweden, has subsidiaries in Finland, the U.K., the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Switzerland, Australia and the USA. Learn more at "nofollow" >www.handheldgroup.com.

Photo - "nofollow" >https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1096436/Handheld_Group_NAUTIZ_X41_Android.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea hunts sick beds as West readies for long virus fight

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP China prepared to close temporary hospitals while South Korea struggled to find enough beds for its sick Wednesday as the virus epidemic that began in Asia increasingly troubled the West. We have entered a phase that will ...

Delhi court convicts 7 persons in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, and acquitted four others in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh R...

Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus. A taskforce headed by him has been formed to tackle the situati...

Much-awaited trailer of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' out!

A day after sharing character posters of the flick, makers of suspense thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the film. The nail-biting thriller features the Ishaqzaade duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020