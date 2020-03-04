Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sonata Software Makes Strategic Acquisition of GBW, a Leading Global Player in the Exciting Customer Experience (CX) Space

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bangalore
  • |
  • Updated: 04-03-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 13:40 IST
Sonata Software Makes Strategic Acquisition of GBW, a Leading Global Player in the Exciting Customer Experience (CX) Space

Sonata Software today announced signing of definitive agreements to acquire GAPbusters Limited (GBW), the Melbourne headquartered company that has been amongst pioneers in the CX domain, serving renowned brands globally for nearly thirty years.

As companies are increasingly focusing on measuring and managing customer experience to stoke their growth, CX solutions are playing a significant part in most organizations' digital transformation initiatives. As per Fortune Business insights, "The demand for customer experience management systems is rising across various industries and its market is expected to gain significant traction owing to the recent technological advancements. According to a new study by Fortune Business Insights, the global customer experience management market is anticipated to be worth USD 23.9 Billion by 2026, as against USD 6.2 Billion in 2018, growing at a CAGR of 18.5%"

GBW has for long been known for its Mystery shopping, Brand /Compliance Audits & Competitor benchmarking programs. Over the last few years, the company has taken a platform-based approach for its new solution offerings in employee survey, feedback management, voice of customer programs to widen its CX bouquet leveraging advanced AI & ML capabilities to deliver insightful & actionable recommendations for its clients with more evolved CX requirements.

Commenting on the acquisition Mr. Srikar Reddy, MD & CEO, Sonata Software, said, "This acquisition is exciting for Sonata as it is a reaffirmation of our Platformation led approach to digital transformation adding a major platform led customer experience offering to our current solutions, creating substantial value to our existing & prospective clients by providing a more comprehensive digital transformation offering covering 360 degrees of the customer journey, possibly making Sonata very unique in its ability to offer such a unified experience across the customer life cycle." Further elaborating Mr. Srikar Reddy said, "In fact, in the Retail, CPG, Service & Travel Verticals which has been one of our focus areas, given our own IP's, we will now be able to offer a one-stop-shop with the CX solution offering to go with the IP's & all our Clients and prospects who are constantly looking to monitor, measure, garner insights and improve their services need not go looking for proven, trustworthy & best in class CX solutions with deep industry insights as a big plus."

The GBW acquisition, coming as it does on the back of a previous acquisition last year of Scalable Data Systems, a Brisbane-headquartered company, amongst the other acquisitions & investments that Sonata has made over the last 24 months, not just strengthens Sonata's footprint in Australia but also opens up new geographies in South East Asia & Europe where GBW has large clients in the QSR, retail, automotive and oil & gas space.

Mr. Grant Salmon, CEO of GBW, commented, "We are excited being part of Sonata. We see an opportunity to differentiate ourselves through adopting the Platformation™ approach and to further enrich and enhance our offerings leveraging Sonata's world class capabilities in AI & other cutting edge technologies. Our existing clients too will be delighted as they will continue to get the high service quality they are used to, besides gaining access to a wider set of capabilities through the financial strength, stability and global footprint that Sonata brings. We would now, not only be able to invest quickly to scale our business in terms of reach, capability and service, but also leverage Sonata's global presence to access and service new markets. Our people will have opportunities for a more diverse choice of solutions and to develop their careers, while opening up the scope to extend these virtues to newer markets and geographies."

The legal, regulatory & commercial aspects of the acquisition will be completed in due course.

About GBW

About Sonata Software

For more information, press only:

Nandita Venkatesh
Sonata Software Limited
CIN- L72200MH1994PLC082110
A.P.S. Trust Building,
Bull Temple Road, N.R. Colony
Bangalore 560019, India
Tel: +91-80-67781999
Nandita.v@sonata-software.com

Logo:https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099278/Sonata_Software_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

NMDC, IIT Hyderabad sign pact to support deep-tech start-ups

President Xi calls for international collaboration to find cure, vaccine to halt coronavirus

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Coronavirus: India suspends visas to citizens of Italy, Iran, Japan, South Korea

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

S Korea hunts sick beds as West readies for long virus fight

Bangkok, Mar 4 AP China prepared to close temporary hospitals while South Korea struggled to find enough beds for its sick Wednesday as the virus epidemic that began in Asia increasingly troubled the West. We have entered a phase that will ...

Delhi court convicts 7 persons in custodial death of Unnao rape victim's father

A Delhi court on Wednesday convicted seven persons, including expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Senger, and acquitted four others in connection with the custodial death of the father of Unnao rape victim. District and Sessions Judge Dharmesh R...

Screening 88 people who came in contact with Delhi coronavirus patient: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said efforts are on to check and screen 88 people who came in contact with the Delhi man who tested positive for coronavirus. A taskforce headed by him has been formed to tackle the situati...

Much-awaited trailer of 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar' out!

A day after sharing character posters of the flick, makers of suspense thriller Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar on Wednesday dropped the intriguing trailer of the film. The nail-biting thriller features the Ishaqzaade duo of Arjun Kapoor and Parin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020