Fabindia's Fabcafé and IraYoga Collaborate to Promote Wellness Across its 28 Centers

IraYoga Wellness today announced a partnership with the rapidly expanding Fabcafés across the country to promote wellness and healthy living in the country. As a part of this collaboration, IraYoga led by Yoga Acharya - Ira Trivedi will hold special yoga sessions across 28 Fabcafés, starting with Delhi NCR.

Commenting on this association Rebekah Blank, Brand Head of Fabcafé, said, "We are very excited to announce this association with Ira. Fabcafés are an extension of Fabindia's brand philosophy of organic, Indian and healthy and this collaboration is further commitment to this belief. We want to sync our initiatives with Fit India program, and IraYoga is most apt to promote all round wellness and healthy living. As a company, this is our continued focus into creating a unique and delightful experience for our customers. We will continue to expand with this model in the upcoming quarters."

Ira Trivedi - Yoga Acharya and Founder of IraYoga, stated, "I am thrilled with this partnership with Fabcafé and this augurs well for the promotion of health, wellness through yoga in the stress filled and dynamic work environments of our country. I am infusing new techniques which will cater to everyone - women, men, millennials, genZ to sample the dynamism of the benefits of yoga in our daily lives. Through the IraYoga app, patrons can also get performance enhancing yoga moves to help boost immunity to fight viruses and diseases, maximize productivity and minimize stress."

The first Fabcafé opened in March of 2017. Fabcafés have been rapidly expanding across the country with a special menu of Indian food prepared with healthy ingredients, curated by Chef Sunil Chauhan and Rebekah Blank. It now operates in 28 locations across Delhi-NCR (Vasant Kunj, Lajpat Nagar, Aero City and Sector 29), in Bengaluru (M G Road, Jaya Nagar, Sarjapur and Whitefield), Hyderabad (Banjara Hills and Gachibowli) Three in Mumbai (Kemps corner, Kala Ghoda, Andheri), two in Chennai (Alwarpet and Besant Nagar) Chandigarh, Panchkula, Agra, Indore Jaipur, Lucknow, Kolkata, Trivandrum, Coimbatore.

About IraYoga Wellness

Founded by Ira Trivedi, a yoga acharya and bestselling author, who gives lectures on yoga globally. She is the author of - The 10-minute Yoga Solution and My Book of Yoga Series amongst other titles. Ira holds a degree in Economics and an MBA from Columbia Business School. Through her personal corporate experience, she understands how yoga can help workforces radically transform their health and maximize productivity.

www.irayogawellness.org/about

