STL Becomes the World's First Integrated Optical Fibre and Cable Manufacturer to be Zero Waste to Landfill Certified

STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, announced today that it has been awarded a 'Zero Waste to Landfill' Certification by Intertek (US), a leading Total Quality Assurance provider to industries worldwide. With this accreditation, STL's manufacturing plants in India — Rakholi and Dadra, Silvassa and Shendra, Aurangabad — have become the world's first integrated Optical Fibre Cables, Speciality Cables, and Optical Fibre manufacturing facilities to win the international certification.

Manufacturing waste and its disposal is one of the biggest environmental challenges across the globe. In India, landfilling continues to be a major cause of environmental problems and health hazards. To address these rising concerns, STL is taking efforts to drastically reduce waste by having extensive recycling programs. Across STL's facilities, by-products generated are also being increasingly repurposed for industries that can further use them as inputs for their manufacturing processes.

These sustainability initiatives have also ensured proactive action towards global issues like water management and climate change. Waste unique to the industry was diverted by using waste to energy (WTE) technology. Moreover, to ensure zero waste goes to landfills at each of these units, STL has trained and spread awareness around effective waste management amongst its employees and larger community around its facilities.

Commenting on the achievement, Akanksha Sharma, Head-Sustainability and CSR, STL, said, "Sustainability is core to us at STL and a strong part of our integrated ESG framework. With a vision to ensure 100 percent waste reduction and reuse, we have been efficiently working towards managing waste and also bring innovation into practice through a circular economy. The Zero Waste to Landfill programme has encouraged us to continuously work towards improving our processes, both up and down stream. It is our endeavour to drive responsible business practises across the value chain and we are committed towards this."

