AOC Launches B2 Series With Borderless Experience

  PR Newswire
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 04-03-2020 17:39 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-03-2020 17:39 IST

TPV Technology has recently announced the availability of an all new range of borderless AOC monitors available in a sleek 22", 24" and 27" screen size. With modernized design and crisp full HD images, users can enjoy streaming with wide viewing angles of up to 178° and eye-soothing LowBlue and FlickerFree technologies. The newly launched models 27B2H (27 inch), 24B2XH (24 inch) and 22B2H (22 inch) will be available across leading online and offline partners from February 2020 at INR 18,500, INR 10,500 and INR 9,500 respectively.

Users can experience a seamless multi-monitor setup which minimizes distractions and saves space to provide a more focused and immersive experience. The screen and software splits the desktop into different panels, each showing a different window that makes switching between windows a much simpler process.

The design is ultra-slim and sleek that minimizes the use of desk space while making it easy to move around. The e-Saver technology enables low power configuration that gets activated when the monitor is in screen saving mode, the user is away from the screen, or when the PC is switched off, ultimately reducing energy bills and contributing to a greener environment.

Keeping optimum user experience as the focus, the monitor comes equipped with Low Blue Mode and flicker free technology that prevents eye-strain and other damaging effects to the eyes. AOC Low Blue mode puts the user first by reducing the screens short wavelength blue light emission keeping the color accuracy intact. 

Commenting on the announcement of the range, Mr. Atul Jasra, Business Head (India) - Philips Digital Signage Solutions & AOC Monitors,"With the launch and availability of the three new variants from the B2 series of AOC monitors, consumers will now be able to experience an enhanced visual interface with the feature loaded monitors. With sleek designs and technologically advanced features such as the LowBlue and FlickerFree mode, consumers are in for a visual treat at a reasonable cost. The new range of monitors will enhance customer experience to an all new level."

Perfect for a work desktop or a gamers new accessory with refresh rate of @75Hz, the HDMI (High-Definition Multimedia Interface) is supported by current gaming consoles, current GPUs, set-top boxes and supports the HDCP digital content protection system. The HDMI compatibility provides a wider array of connectivity options for users, including gaming consoles, laptops and more.

Some of the key features across the newly launched monitors include:

Slim, sleek, simple

The 3-sided frameless design minimizes distraction and saves space to provide a more focused user experience.

Function and form in one

Sleek, ultra-slim designs promise visual impact and a sense of style to anywhere its used. They also save desk space and are easier to move around.

Reducing shortwave blue light output for healthier eyes

Long exposure to short wavelength blue light may cause eye strain, sleep disorders, or headaches. AOC Low Blue Mode puts the user first by reducing the screen's short wavelength blue light emission without sacrificing color accuracy. Also provides four different filtering modes - reading, web browsing, multimedia, and office.

Protect the eyes from screen flicker

Flicker Free technology uses a smooth backlight system to prevent monitor flickering. This reduces eye strain and other damaging effects to the eyes an especially valuable feature when working overtime, gaming for long hours or watching movies.

Illuminate the visuals

Dynamic Contrast Ratio enhances the display's contrast by adjusting the backlight's luminance to achieve the darkest blacks and brightest whites. The result? Images with more depth, detail and clarity.

Adaptable and convenient setup

VESA mount compatibility delivers the flexibility one needs to work or set their space up for comfort - be it a wall-mount setup, multi-monitor setup, or otherwise.

Built-in convenient multitasking software

Screen+ Software splits the desktop into different panels, each showing a different window. This makes multitasking and switching between windows a much simpler and more organized process.

Automated power and cost savings

e-Saver low power configuration will activate when the monitor is in screen saving mode, the user is away from the screen, or when the PC is switched off, ultimately reducing energy bills and contributing to a greener environment.

Easy adjustments just a click away

Adjust the settings with i-Menu, which conveniently allows one to change on-screen display settings (OSD) with their mouse instead of having to press buttons on the device itself.

Connectable with other devices

HDMI compatibility unlocks a wider array of connectivity options for users, including gaming consoles, laptops, Blu-Ray players, and more.

About AOC, India

AOC is a global leader in monitor display technology. It is an international brand of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD monitor manufacturer. For more than 50 years, AOC has delivered an exceptional viewing experience to millions of loyal customers worldwide. Today, the company offers a wide selection of stylish monitors for home, office or gaming in more than 120 countries worldwide. In India, AOC has been amongst the leading brands in monitor market since last 8 years. The brand offers a robust range of monitors across all size segments with customized solutions for both, businesses and end consumers.

For more information:
www.aocindia.com/

Media Contact :
Nikita Deshpande
nikita.d@prpundit.com
PR Pundit

