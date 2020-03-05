Left Menu
Development News Edition

LexisNexis Risk Solutions Report Highlights Size, Scale and Monetary Exposure of Global Cybercrime Networks

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Atlanta
  • |
  • Updated: 05-03-2020 06:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-03-2020 06:31 IST
LexisNexis Risk Solutions Report Highlights Size, Scale and Monetary Exposure of Global Cybercrime Networks

 LexisNexis® Risk Solutions today released its Cybercrime Report covering July 2019 through December 2019.

The findings crystalize how fraud has increasingly become borderless on a global scale. As the report analysis shows, cybercrime is a well-organized, global endeavor powered by networks of fraud. While consumers enjoy access to goods and services from all over the world, fraudsters are able to harness stolen identity data to launch corresponding cross-border fraud attacks.

This global, networked pattern of cybercrime is further reflected in mobile attack rate growth, which is heavily influenced by a global bot attack targeting mobile app registrations. Fraudsters are migrating attacks to exploit the mobile channel: Of the 19 billion transactions recorded by the LexisNexis® Digital Identity Network® in this six month period, for the first time, mobile attacks outpaced desktop attacks, with a 56% growth in the mobile attack rate year-over-year.

Key Findings from the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report:

  • Global Networked Fraud – The threat of networked cybercrime grows daily. Fraudsters are working in hyperconnected, global networks, targeting businesses across country borders and industries. In just one month, 73,000 devices associated with a fraudulent event at one organization were later recorded at another organization within the Digital Identity Network®.

    All of the fraud networks identified in the recorded period involved organizations from more than one region and more than one industry. This confirms the global nature of networked fraud and illustrates how cybercriminals launder the proceeds of their crimes throughout the digital economy for maximum financial gain.
  • Globally Connected Bot Attacks Target New Account Creations – Over the period examined, bot volumes saw strong growth from key regions, as fraudsters use automation to maximize success. Bot volumes can be very volatile given that one bot attack can represent millions of individual attacks. Analyzing regional growth provides an alternative view of attack growth targeting specific industries and regions.

    The Digital Identity Network recorded strong growth in bot attacks from Canada, Germany, France, India and Brazil. Furthering the notion of fraud without borders, bots from Canada, France and Germany all targeted the same group of organizations, which were mainly in financial services and media.
  • Growing Mobile Attack Rate – While attack rates targeting desktop transactions (2.7%) and mobile transactions (2.5%) are almost identical, the mobile attack rate grew 56% while the desktop attack rate fell 23%, confirming the growing shift toward mobile fraud.

    Within the mobile space, there are also nuanced differences between browser and app attacks. Mobile browser transactions are attacked at a higher rate – 4.2% compared with 1.9% for apps – but mobile app transactions realized a greater growth in attack rate, up 171% compared with a steadier growth rate of 14% for browsers.

Sharing information about known fraudsters across industries and geographies is more important than ever. Businesses can combat networked fraud by utilizing solutions like networks and consortia to share intelligence related to cybercrime.

"The ability to harness intelligence related to devices, location, identity and behavior to combat fraud is critical, given the globally connected fraud that permeates the global digital economy," said Rebekah Moody, director of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "Today, fraudsters are able to attack with unprecedented ease and speed and it is not enough for businesses to focus their fraud mitigation efforts on individual attacks. To mitigate the hyperconnected nature of global cybercrime, businesses need access to a shared view of risk that can operate across channels, across industries and across country borders.

"The layering of next generation fraud defenses creates the opportunity to slow the onslaught of cybercrime," continued Moody. "With tools like behavioral biometrics, consortium-based data sharing, bot data management and risk intelligence signals, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has developed the necessary innovations to help organizations stay ahead of fraudsters. Now more than ever, it is necessary for businesses to implement these advanced global solutions that can truly prevent the evolving nature of fraud." 

Download a copy of the LexisNexis Risk Solutions Cybercrime Report, July through December 2019here.

About LexisNexis Risk Solutions
LexisNexis® Risk Solutions harnesses the power of data and advanced analytics to provide insights that help businesses and governmental entities reduce risk and improve decisions to benefit people around the globe. We provide data and technology solutions for a wide range of industries including insurance, financial services, healthcare and government. Headquartered in metro Atlanta, Georgia, we have offices throughout the world and are part of RELX (LSE: REL/NYSE: RELX), a global provider of information-based and analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers across industries. For more information, please visit www.risk.lexisnexis.com and www.relx.com.

Media Contact:
Ken Lam
+852 6180 0905
Ken.Lam@lexisnexisrisk.com

Marcy Theobald
U.S. - 678.694.6681
Marcy.Theobald@lexisnexisrisk.com

INFO - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1099386/CCR_H2_2019_APAC_Infographic.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/494562/LexisNexis_Risk_Solutions_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Algeria reports nine new coronavirus cases - health ministry

DoT asks Bharti Airtel, Vodafone Idea, other telcos to pay up balance AGR dues without delays: Sources.

Hello darkness! WhatsApp dark mode is finally here: Here's how to enable?

Harsh Vardhan says govt intends to set up coronavirus testing facility for Indians in Iran

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How Pakistani women secured ‘Aurat March’ despite being labelled 'Anti-Islamic'

Women are the beauty of our society. Then they talk about slogans like Mera jism, meri marzi my body, my choice. The perception in the world is that we oppress our women, Azhar Siddiqui, Chairman of Pakistans Judicial Activism Council said....

Why human touch is still important in the automation era?

However, with this rapid shift towards&#160;automation, few basic things like physical or human touch or&#160;people-to-people communication cant be underestimated....

Reducing inequalities in access to WASH: How innovation is leading the way?

Despite making significant strides, a significant portion of the world population, especially the poor, still lack access to reliable and safe drinking water, toilets, and other basic facilities....

Democracy in Pakistan is more 'satisfactory' than USA: Cambridge University Report  

The report has listed Russia, Turkey, and Venezuela in the category of No Longer Democratic countries. Whereas people in Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, and Luxembourg have shown the highest degree of satisfaction and trust in the democratic ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Supreme Court justices divided in abortion case; Roberts may hold key

U.S. Supreme Court justices appeared divided on Wednesday in a major abortion rights case, with Chief Justice John Roberts representing the potential decisive vote on a challenge to a Louisiana law that could make it harder for women to obt...

S.Korea reports 438 new coronavirus cases, less than previous day

South Korea confirmed 438 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, a slight decrease from the previous day, taking total infections to 5,766.The Korea Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention also said three more deaths from the virus were ...

Curry set to return for NBA Finals rematch

Stephen Curry will be on hand, but Kawhi Leonard, Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson and Andre Iguodala wont when the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors meet Thursday night for the first time since the NBA Finals last June. The Raptors took...

Elevate NZ Venture Fund open for business

The Governments new 300 million venture capital fund - announced in last years Budget is now open for business as the Elevate NZ Venture Fund. Finance Minister Grant Robertson says lifting New Zealands productivity requires well-functionin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020