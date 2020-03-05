FE Credit launches the revolutionary "Combo Pack" card - Smart Plus+

VP Bank Finance Company Limited (FE CREDIT) announces the launch of a unique product to benefit the growing base of customers seeking consumer durable loans in Vietnam. The Smart Plus+ is a distinct Combo Card that provides not just a conventional consumer durable loan but also serves as an international credit card, issued instantly to customers in a unique vertical design.

Smart Plus+ comes with the consumer durable loan pre-booked as an instalment plan while the Credit Card is ready for use in Vietnam and anywhere in the world.

Commenting about this launch, Mr. Kalidas Ghose, CEO of FE CREDIT said, "FE Credit has always been a pioneer in the consumer finance space. The Smart Plus+ Combo Pack card aims to provide unprecedented convenience to the growing base of consumer durable loan users in Vietnam. This vibrant card design also embodies the aspirations of our lifestyle seeking consumers."

Mr. Nimish Dwivedi, Credit Card Business Center Director of FE CREDIT continued, "Because customers seek Combo Packs, we have extended the concept to lending and created a unique product that enables instant cashless journeys and helps us to build enduring long term relationships with our valued customers."

Ms. Winnie Wong, Country Manager, Vietnam, Cambodia & Laos, Mastercard said, "The partnership with FE Credit to launch the Smart Plus Combo Pack card comes at an opportune time when more and more Vietnamese are choosing cashless payment methods to make their everyday lives safer, convenient and more seamless."

ABOUT FE CREDIT

A pioneer in Consumer Finance, FE CREDIT has established a solid foundation to become the market leader in the unsecured consumer loans and credit card market. FE CREDIT currently provides consumer finance services such as personal loans, two-wheeler loans, consumer durable loans and credit cards. FE CREDIT has served nearly 10 million customers, co-operating with 8,500 partners across 12,000 Point of Sale (POS) outlets nationwide.

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200304/2738070-1

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.