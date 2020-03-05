Left Menu
Incessant and RuleTek Achieve New Milestone in Expanding Pega Talent Ecosystem

Incessant Technologies and RuleTek, a Pega Platinum Partner, today announced they have reached the milestone of 100 Certified Lead System Architects as part of their global Pega certification program.

Certified Lead System Architects (CLSA) are Pega's most exclusive group of technical experts, leading implementation teams to ensure that solutions leverage the Pega PlatformTM to provide organizations with optimal business value and an enhanced customer experience through intelligent process automation.

By certifying their 100th PegaCLSA, Incessant Technologies and RuleTek continue their longstanding commitment to growing the Pega ecosystem. In

2019, the companies were awarded the 'Partner Excellence in Growth and Delivery' by Pega in recognition of their commitment to driving thought leadership through Pega Community engagement and overall delivery excellence.

"Our commitment to the Pega partnership is exemplified by the major milestone that we have hit on the number of Certified Lead System Architects now within the firm. This pool of tech and domain Pega SMEs will continue to be instrumental in delivering differentiated value and surprise-free delivery to our clients across the world. We look forward to our partnership with Pega continuing to strengthen and expand over the years," said Sudhir Singh, CEO, NIIT Technologies.

"Incessant and RuleTek have an important role within Pega's business as they continue to rapidly grow our Pega ecosystem and help our clients accelerate and succeed in their digital transformation projects," said Eric Musser, Vice President, Partner Ecosystem, Pegasystems. "Their recent accomplishments and commitment to Pega's certification program help ensure our clients continue to work with the most qualified talent within our Pega community."

About NIIT Technologies

NIIT Technologies is a leading global IT solutions organization, enabling its clients to transform at the intersect of unparalleled domain expertise and emerging technologies to achieve real-world business impact. The Company focuses on three key verticals: Banking and Financial Services, Insurance, Travel and Transportation. This domain strength combined with leading-edge capabilities in Data & Analytics, Automation, Cloud, and Digital enables clients to drive business transformation.

With over 10,000 employees serving clients across Americas, Europe, Asia, and Australia, NIIT Technologies fosters a culture that promotes innovation and constantly seeks to find new yet simple ways to add value for its clients.

Learn more about NIIT Technologies at www.niit-tech.com

Media Contact:
Swati Srivastava
Swati.Srivastava@NIIT-Tech.com
+91-9810616405
NIIT Technologies

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/951008/NIIT_Tech_Logo.jpg

