Darwinbox Launches the Lightest HRMS App Making it Easy and Accessible to Every Employee

  • Hyderabad
  • Updated: 06-03-2020 18:15 IST
  • Created: 06-03-2020 18:15 IST

Darwinbox, a cloud-based Human Capital Management platform, has just launched its new lighter Android mobile app, which is as low as 7 MB, making it the lightest app in the sector globally. 

Mobile apps today bring the best experiences to everyone's fingertips, however, research reports that 50.6% of mobile users uninstall apps due to the lack of space on their device's memory. With apps occupying more the ~70% of device memory, it is challenging app developers to be more efficient. These staggering usage patterns are what drove Darwinbox to push out the lighter app with dynamic delivery to generate and serve personalised feature delivery for each user's profile configurations. 

These features were specifically focused on addressing the unique needs of its 650,000+ users, and to help client organisations ramp up adoption for all employees, ranging from the ground-level workforce to executives. 

The lighter app, sized only 7MB, which is part of their Android version 3.1.0 update, uses an MVVM (Model-view-view model) software. Thus making it ideal even for the users in areas where data usage, bandwidth and storage space could be a concern. 

About Darwinbox

Darwinbox is a new-age HR platform which takes care of all HR needs across the employee life-cycle - from recruitment, onboarding, employee management, payroll, leave, transfer, and performance management to exit management. It acts as a one-stop-shop to streamline the recruitment and on-boarding process and has an evolutionary talent management system catering to every performance philosophy. Its solutions combine workflows with intelligent insights and smart interfaces. 

The Darwinbox team founded and led by Rohit Chennamaneni, Chaitanya Peddi, and Jayant Paleti is on a mission to transform the interaction between workforce and technology, through enterprise products that are as simple and effective to use as daily consumer apps. The company currently has 650,000+ employees using the platform with marquee clients like Dr. Reddy's, Paytm, Nivea, Myntra, GVK Bio, Delhivery, Zalora, Swiggy, etc. Darwinbox is backed by investments from the likes of Sequoia, Mohandas Pai, Sateesh Andra (ex-DFJ India Head) and Lightspeed Ventures. For more details, please visit: https://darwinbox.com.

Media Contact:
Namita Dhawan
namita.d@darwinbox.io
+91-9535349561
Marketing Associate
Darwinbox

