Guardicore Expands International Presence

Guardicore , a leader in internal data center and cloud security, today announced the expansion of global operations, with the establishment of Guardicore Pvt. Ltd. in Mumbai, India. Guardicore India will be headed by Regional Director Pratik Raj Sharma, a cybersecurity industry veteran and former Regional Sales Director, Check Point, West India.

"With a growing global customer base which includes some of the largest companies in North America, Europe and Latin America, and a significant portion of top financial institutions around the world, including Banco Santander, we see India as a major focus market," said Dror Salee, Co-Founder and Vice President, Asia Pacific at Guardicore. "We have evidence there is a great need for easy to use, flexible and scalable micro-segmentation solutions in data centers across India's large and fast-growing economy. We are already engaged with some of India's largest companies and will be hiring local pre-sales, customer success and professional services engineers to support rapid growth in the country."

Establishing a market presence in India, Guardicore further expands its global footprint to address increased market demand for its comprehensive data center and cloud security solution Guardicore Centra, delivering the simplest way to apply micro-segmentation controls that reduce attack surface and detect and control breaches within complex internal corporate networks. Guardicore will support this expanded international presence with a dedicated team based in Mumbai, addressing customer demand through a high-value global channel partner program aimed at delivering award-winning cloud security to customers throughout Asia Pacific.

Pratik Sharma Heads up Guardicore India Pvt. Ltd.

Based in Mumbai, Guardicore India Pvt. Ltd. Regional Director Pratik Raj Sharma will lead Guardicore India, providing strategic direction, and leading the development and expansion of new business opportunities. Pratik is a security industry veteran with more than 18 years of experience. Pratik had been with Check Point Software for over 11 years, holding positions of Security Consultant, System Engineering Director India and SAARC, and most recently Regional Sales Director for Check Point, West India. Pratik has a proven record of facilitating long term business relationships with both customers and industry luminaries. His market and technology experience and expertise are assets that will complement and enhance Guardicore's ability to meet the data center and cloud security needs of large companies in India's growing economy.

About Guardicore

Guardicore is a data center and cloud security company that protects your organization's core assets using flexible, quickly deployed, and easy to understand micro-segmentation controls. Our solutions provide a simpler, faster way to guarantee persistent and consistent security — for any application, in any IT environment. For more information, visit www.guardicore.com.

Media Contact

Alana Suko, Guyer Group

alana.suko@guyergroup.com

781-258-5803

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/376287/GuardiCore_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.