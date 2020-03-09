Left Menu
EquityPandit's Newly Launched 'Prima' Awarded as Best Innovation of the Year by The Economic Times

  PR Newswire
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 09-03-2020 11:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 11:06 IST

EquityPandit is pleased to announce that it's newly launched "nofollow" >Prima"nofollow" >App for a seamless trading experience in the retail trade industry has bagged the most prestigious Award in Financial Services for "nofollow" >The Best Innovation of the Yearby The Economic Times. The award was given to Abhishek Parakh, CEO & Managing Director, EquityPandit on 24 February 2020 at Sahara Star, Mumbai.

The ET Innovation Awards seeks to identify and showcase the best innovations that are driving growth in the areas of business, products, technology, social impact etc. The award looks deeply into out-of-the-box thinking and innovation.

The Jury Members were few of the most prestigious personalities of the Nation who are continuously giving efforts for the betterment of their sectors. The Jury members include P. Hota, Former MD & CEO - National Payments Corporation of India, Arundhati Bhattacharya, Former Chairman - State Bank of India, Dhananjaya A. Tambe, DMD & CIO - State Bank of India, G. V. Nageswara Rao, MD & CEO - National Securities Depository Limited, JA Chowdary, Advisor Information Technology - Government of Tamil Nadu, Mohan Tanksale, Former CEO - Indian Banks Association, Nabankur Sen, Advisor & Former CISO - Bandhan Bank, R. Ramanan, Mission Director - Atal Innovation Mission, Raj Singh, CEO (Former Group COO) - Finova360 (Chase Bank Kenya), Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO - India Post Payments Bank, V G Kannan, Chief Executive - Indian Banks Association and V Viswanand, DMD - Max Life Insurance.

The Prima is a multitasking app that is a high tech-high touch product for retail traders and investors who wish to invest and trade in the stock market. The combination of High-Tech and High-Touch makes it a unique product. Its High-Tech feature helps customers get emotionless and crisp research, delivered on time, anywhere across the globe, ease of placing the trade in a single click with real-time performance. Its High-Touch feature helps the customer to always connect personally with a certified analyst and never feel confused while trading.

By the Prima App, EquityPandit wishes to serve its customers a seamless experience with high quality and crisp research and ease of placing the trade, anytime and anywhere. Investors and Traders can get the App at "nofollow" >https://equitypandit.com/prima/

About EquityPandit

EquityPandit was founded in year 2005 and today it is India's leading equity research company. Today, EquityPandit has clients in 32 countries, worldwide, who enjoy huge profits in association with EquityPandit. EquityPandit was among the first few Indian entities to bring equity research based on technical analysis to the Internet in India. EquityPandit research team includes few of the best analysts and mathematicians in India and hence, delights its customers by crisp and accurate research. EquityPandit has received several national and international awards for its quality research and excellent support.

Media Contact :
Amrita Chakravorty
"nofollow" >support@equitypandit.com
+91-8000816688
EquityPandit Financial Services Private Limited

