Britannia Marie Gold in Partnership With NSDC Announces India's 1st Skill Development Program for Homemakers to Startup

Britannia Marie Gold today announced the launch of the second season of its annual 'Britannia Marie Gold My Startup' initiative which provides financial assistance to homemakers with entrepreneurial ideas. This year, the brand has partnered with National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to launch India's first-ever skill development programcustomized for women with entrepreneurial aspirations. 10,000 women homemakers from across the country will undergo this online certification course between April and June 2020. The online training touches upon all key levers of entrepreneurship. The 'Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up' initiative is designed to help India's homemakers become financially independent and transform them into job creators.

The online courses will be available through NSDC's "nofollow" >eSkillIndia portal that drives Government of India's Skill India Mission digitally. The e-courses will empower women to gain basic communication skills, financial literacy along with information and communication technology (ICT), and micro entrepreneurial skills for socio economic self-reliance. The online nature of the training provides easy access to the courses from the comfort of their homes across the country. The primary aim is to train women on key functional skills to boost their confidence at the start of their entrepreneurial journey. The training program will be available in two languages - English and Hindi. The digital skilling content will be supported by formative and summative assessments, and eCertification will be awarded to the participants upon successful completion of the course.

Britannia's 'My Startup' Initiative also provides financial assistance to homemakers who have entrepreneurial ideas backed by a practical business plan. To participate in the program, the homemakers can give a missed call, send a WhatsApp message to the number provided on the Britannia Marie Gold pack or log on to "nofollow" >www.mystartupcontest.com and share their business idea.

Britannia Marie Gold launched the 'My Marie My Startup' campaign in the year 2019 on the back of a Nationwide Survey on Barriers and Triggers to Women Entrepreneurship in Indiaconducted in 2018. The overwhelming response of 1.5 million entries in the first Edition of the campaign and the insights gained thereof encouraged the brand to add skill development as a core delivery in the initiative this year.

Talking about the second edition of 'Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up' campaign and partnership with NSDC, Mr. Vinay Subramanyam, Head of Marketing, Britannia Industries Ltd. said,"Britannia Marie Gold My Start Up initiative aims to fulfill Indian women's aspirations of embarking on an entrepreneurial journey and gaining financial independence. We believe that homemakers are the drivers of growth for a country's success. They have uninhibited energy, endless love and limitless patience. They exhibit an entrepreneurial aptitude in their everyday lives. And yet they seek to do more and be more. This is the rationale for the 'Britannia MarieGold My Start Up' initiative. Data from a nationwide survey we conducted also pointed out that skill development was a crucial need along with finances. We found the perfect partner in National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) to develop and deliver the requisite skills. The scale of the initiative this year has increased manifold with 10,000 homemakers going through an online, certified skill development program. Our partnership with NSDC will help build a vibrant ecosystem and facilitate micro entrepreneurship amongst women."

Commending the campaign, Chief Guest, Mr. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayogsaid, "In India only 22% women work while the global average is about 48%. A report by McKinsey specifies that if we reach the world average it would add another USD 700 billion to our economy and for India to grow at high rates of 9 to 10% would not be possible without the participation of women as key entrepreneurs. I would like to compliment this unique initiative by Britannia Marie Gold and the National Skill Development Corporation to transform homemakers to entrepreneurs. We are in the midst of a massive technological disruption and this initiative creates huge opportunities and redefines our existing boundaries in innovation. They are opening up new avenues for business, innovation and entrepreneurship. I am particularly delighted that through this initiative there will be more opportunities for homemakers because women in India have a great spirit for innovation and the resilience to make the best of every available resource and without them it would not be possible for the country to grow, expand and progress."

The 21st century poses many challenges that require new ways of thinking, but nothing is more important than the economic role of women in a rapidly changing world. A key pillar to lead this transformation is skill development. Sharing his thoughts on the same, Dr. Manish Kumar, MD & CEO, NSDC quoted, "Women constitute 48% of Indian population but as per estimates only 23% participate in labour force. Skilling initiatives especially focused towards Entrepreneurship & Gig Economy is the need of the hour given that 229.2 million, out of the 301.5 million who are not in the labour force, state their status as 'attending domestic duties' and innovative approaches that create economic opportunities for them without conflicting with social needs will be a win-win solution for all. If we could add 20 percentage point more to women labor force, India's GDP will go up by more than 1 trillion USD."

Ms. Anuradha Vemuri, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, "In the modern world, more and more women are emerging as beacons, leaders in integral roles contributing towards the nation's growth. They are change-makers and custodians of a value system that holds the keys to the society's development. Through their enterprise and compassion, women today are not only transforming their own lives but are also inspiring others to do better. The Government's vision of Skill India rides on the ability of women to rise as entrepreneurs and employers and we are focusing all our energies to create conditions that empower women to strive for their dreams and ambitions. We will continue to be catalysts in the journey to unlock their potential and help them find success."

Aspiring women entrepreneurs can log onto "nofollow" >www.mystartupcontest.com for more details and participation criteria.

About Britannia :

With a 100-year legacy and a turnover of over INR 10000 Cr, Britannia Industries is India's leading biscuit manufacturer, also present in many other food categories and with a growing presence across the globe. Cherished by many generations of Indians, Britannia produces India's favourite brands like Good Day, Tiger, NutriChoice, Milk Bikis, Marie Gold, Little Hearts and others and is present in over half of Indian homes. Britannia's portfolio of products expands beyond biscuits and includes dairy, cakes, rusk and breads. The company is present in more than 60 countries across North America, Europe, Africa, South East Asia and GCC and is growing at the pace of 1 new geography a year, in terms of local manufacturing operations. Britannia and its flagship brands are routinely voted amongst India's most trusted, valuable and popular brands in various Consumer and Industry surveys conducted by prestigious organizations like Millward Brown, IMRB and WPP Group, among others. Britannia takes pride in staying true to its vision of 'Eat Healthy, Think Better'. It is India's first Zero Transfat food Company and 47% of its product portfolio is fortified with essentials micro-nutrients. Britannia believes that 'Taste & Trust' are its sobriquets and constantly endeavours to make a Billion Indians reach out for a delightful and healthy Britannia product several times a day!



