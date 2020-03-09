National Safety Day 2020 Successfully Concludes in Bengaluru

The National Safety Day (NSD) 2020 event, a national conference and expo (confex) was held at St. John`s Auditorium, Koramangala, Bengaluru on 4thMarch 2020. Aimed at shaping the future of Occupational Health and Safety, the event, which is a first of its kind in Bengaluru, was organised by the Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health, Govt. of Karnataka through the Karnataka State Safety Institute in association with OSH South India, South Asia's largest trade show in the Occupational Safety and Health industry annually organised by Informa Markets in India.

The one day power packed Confex was inaugurated by Sri B. R. Indushekar, VP & GM, Volvo Construction Equipment India Pvt. Ltd; Dr. N. Muthukumar, President & MD, Meritor HVS (India) Ltd.; Sri L. Krishnan, MD, Taegutec India Pvt Ltd; Sri K. Srinivas, Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health; Sri. V.A Gundappa, Chairman, National Safety Council, Karnataka Chapter; Sri P.C. Venkateswarlu, Secretary, National Safety Council, Karnataka Chapter; Sri Mahesh Kapri, MD, GE BE Ltd.; Sri T.R. Ramesh, Addl. Director, Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety & Health; Mr. Pankaj Jain, Group Director- Safety & Security portfolio, Informa Markets in India and Mr. Prashant Jain, Project Director-Safety portfolio, Informa Markets in India. It saw participation from companies such as Mallcom (India) Ltd, Safeboy Safety Solutions, ID Overseas Private Limited, Ambetronics Engineers Pvt. Ltd., Sawalka KEL Pvt. Ltd., NIST Institute Pvt Ltd., ION Science India Pvt. Ltd., Hindsiam Protective Equipments LLP, Enaco Safety Products Pvt Ltd, Brady Company India Pvt Ltd, MSA India Limited, Advance Engineering Corporation, iFluids Engineering, Prolite Autoglo Limited, Teijin Aramid, Power Tools & Tackles, Three S Instruments Pvt. Ltd amongst others.

Experts believe that the need of the hour is to construct a safety culture at the ground level and strategically plan & implement the same in a continual manner for fruitful results. Against this landscape, this one day power packed confex, which was themed - 'Shaping the Future of Occupational Safety & Health' debated, deliberated and emphasized the importance of safety of industrial workers and zero accident in factories. The topics included - Ergonomics Risk Assesment, Safe Handling of Boilers, Major Fire Incidents in Factories, Hazardous Materials Handling & Safety in Transportation, Chemicals Accidents, Redefining Safety Metrics for Construction Sites, panel discussions on The Leader's Role in Enhancing Safety Culture and Enforcement of Legal Mandate on Occupational Safety - Key Challenges & Responsibilities.

Speaking on the successful conclusion of NSD 2020, Mr. Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India said, "The field of Occupational Health and Safety (OHS) has become a topic of prime importance over the last 30 years. The scenario in India is complex as OHS has begun to cater to the needs of mostly economic sectors such as mining, manufacturing, ports, and construction often leaving the informal sectors predominantly, agriculture and services depriving the workers of basic occupational health care. A safe and healthy work environment is the basic right of every worker, hence detecting threats and risks associated with them at work places is the need of the hour for companies worldwide today. Also, with the Governments emphasizing on the development of infrastructure and providing workplace safety with the rise in FDIs, there is a huge potential for the OHS industry in India and across the world to showcase their innovations and share knowledge."

He further added, "We would like to thank - Department of Factories, Boilers, Industrial Safety and Health & Karnataka State Safety Institute for giving us this opportunity to address this need of Occupational Health and Safety and seek to provide tangible solutions through the National Safety Day 2020 event. With new and improved technological innovations in the industry, there is an immense potential of growth in this industry along with the learning and networking opportunities for suppliers and service providers at the Confex. This event has also strengthened our presence in the Southern region which will further aid us to have a fruitful OSH South India scheduled on 2-3 July in Bengaluru."

