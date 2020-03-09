Left Menu
Development News Edition

Impact Asset Manager ThomasLloyd Reaches a Record High for Finance for Its Climate Projects - Client Funds Worth €330 Million Raised

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Zurich
  • |
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 19:49 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-03-2020 19:49 IST

ThomasLloyd, the impact investor and provider of climate-related finance, has raised €339 million from clients through its sustainable investment solutions in the 2019 financial year, representing a considerable year-on-year (2018: €209 million) increase of no less than 63 per cent. The money acquired from clients came to the company primarily from its core European markets.

As a result, ThomasLloyd is again taking first place for the second year in a row in the ranking of real-asset-investment providers published every year in Germany's trade press. The transactions incorporated into this analysis include infrastructure bonds ('green bonds') and closed- and open-ended infrastructure funds (AIFs) issued in Liechtenstein and Luxembourg as well as structured, sustainable investment solutions.

'It shows that ongoing climate change and the associated, negative consequences for the most important foundation of human life – an intact environment – have led to a broad change in awareness, including on the part of investors. Sustainable investment themes with a focus on climate-friendly infrastructure projects in selected emerging economies are being rated more highly by both private and institutional investors', says T.U. Michael Sieg, Chairman and Group CEO of the ThomasLloyd Group, commenting on the successful acquisition. 'As a pioneer and bridge-builder for viable infrastructure projects in countries and regions whose development into sustainable economies promises the greatest effect in the battle against climate change.'

About ThomasLloyd Group

ThomasLloyd is a global investment and advisory firm dedicated to leading the necessary process for social and environmental change, focusing exclusively on the financing, construction and operation of sustainable projects in the infrastructure, agriculture and property sectors. The range of services comprises products and services through the entire value chain of these sectors. In addition to the structuring, placement and management of impact investing solutions, they include consulting and financing of projects and companies, as well as digital financial services, particularly in investment brokerage, investment advisory and asset management. Founded in 2003, ThomasLloyd is now one of the world's leading impact investors and providers of climate financing. Headquartered in Zurich and with over 250 employees in 17 locations in North America, Europe and Asia, the company currently manages assets of over 4.1 billion USD for more than 60,000 private and institutional investors. Further information can be found at: www.thomas-lloyd.com

For further information, contact:

ThomasLloyd Group
Press/Communication
Phone +49(0)89-599-890-313
Fax +49(0)89-599-890-323
public.relations@thomas-lloyd.com
www.thomas-lloyd.com

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Fresh coronavirus cases: Qatar Airways says working closely with Indian authorities

From shops to sports: What does coronavirus lockdown mean for Italy?

UN-backed candidate from Singapore beats China's nominee to head WIPO agency

France bans gatherings of more than 1,000 over virus fears: minister

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Jury deadlocks on main counts against ex-CIA coder accused of leaking classified data

A New York jury on Monday found a former CIA employee accused of giving classified data to WikiLeaks guilty of making false statements to investigators and contempt of court, but failed to reach a verdict on the central accusations in the c...

EU leaders to hold crisis teleconference to tackle coronavirus

European Union leaders will hold emergency talks soon to discuss a joint response to the coronavirus, officials said on Monday, as the blocs executive considers relaxing state subsidy rules to allow extra public spending. The announcement o...

Spain shuts schools in Basque capital over coronavirus

Schools and universities in the Basque capital Vitoria will close for two weeks, sending tens of thousands of pupils home, authorities in the region said on Monday as the coronavirus spread in Spain. With nearly 150 confirmed cases, the Bas...

Aon buys Willis for $30 bln in world's largest insurance deal

Aon Plc said on Monday it would buy Willis Towers Watson for nearly 30 billion, in a deal which will make it the worlds biggest insurance broker and give it more pricing power but almost certainly spark regulatory ire. The deal, the insuran...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020