Saudi Arabia pledges USD 10 million to fight COVID-19

  • Riyadh
  • Updated: 09-03-2020 23:44 IST
 In response to an urgent appeal from the World Health Organization (WHO) and under the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is to provide USD 10 million in financial support to WHO for urgent action needed to minimize the spread of COVID-19 and to support countries with vulnerable health infrastructures.

Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Supervisor General of King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre (KSrelief) said this royal directive reflected the Kingdom's noble humanitarian role and reaffirmed its commitment to providing vital global assistance to all in need. KSrelief, he added, is working in cooperation with United Nations agencies and other leading humanitarian organizations in order to safeguard public health and well-being.

Dr. Al Rabeeah expressed his appreciation for this generous gesture from the Kingdom's leadership and for Saudi Arabia's ongoing humanitarian efforts to support people around the world in a timely manner in times of crisis.

The Supervisor General concluded with his hopes and prayers that humanity would be protected from the dangers of all diseases and epidemics, and that people around the world could look forward to a future full of health, peace and prosperity.

