Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bright Pattern Brings Omnichannel Quality Management to EMEA Enterprises with the Recent Release of Omni QM

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • South San Francisco
  • |
  • Updated: 10-03-2020 21:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-03-2020 21:35 IST
Bright Pattern Brings Omnichannel Quality Management to EMEA Enterprises with the Recent Release of Omni QM

Bright Pattern, the most powerful AI-powered cloud contact center for innovative companies, today announced its sponsorship of the Call and Contact Centre Expo which will take place at ExCel London (ExCel Exhibition Centre) on March 18th and 19th, 2020. With Bright Pattern's recent launch of Omni QM, the first ever AI-powered, fully embedded quality management solution that automatically monitors 100% of interactions regardless of channel, Ted Hunting, Senior Vice President of Marketing at Bright Pattern will be demonstrating the product and leading the speaking session "Creating and Measuring Omnichannel Customer Journeys".

The Omnichannel Customer Experience session will take place at the conference on Wednesday, March 18th, at 11:00 a.m. The session will include information from a Bright Pattern sponsored survey and ebook, 10 Keys to Effortless and Personal Omnichannel Customer Experience.

Bright Pattern will be exhibiting at booth #1670 and providing free demonstrations of our award-winning omnichannel cloud contact center platform and Omni QM. If you would like to see an in-booth demonstration, email marketing@brightpattern.com.

Bright Pattern's Omni QM provides unique functionality for today's digital world including:

  • Omnichannel quality management to monitor every interaction on every channel
  • "Micro-level" quality monitoring for the scoring and grading of individual interactions
  • "Macro-level" quality management to monitor by channel, journey type, and customer segment
  • AI-powered quality management for automatically identifying key interactions to "act in-the-moment"
    • Automatically detect and route interactions to quality managers for scoring and training
    • Automatically detect and route poor interactions to retention specialists to resolve customer issues in-the-moment

Read more on Omni QM

Companies of all sizes select Bright Pattern to support their customer care organizations because of its simplified yet robust Ai-powered omnichannel platform offering traditional channels, emerging channels like Facebook Messenger, bots, in-app customer support, enterprise functionality, cloud-first architecture, and the ability for business users to make modifications without needing professional services. Bright Pattern has the highest ROI and best time to deploy of all CCaaS vendors per customer reviews on G2 Crowd and was recently recognized by Frost & Sullivan in their annual buyers guide, and by Gartner as a leader in the Call Center FrontRunners Quadrant.

About Bright Pattern
Bright Pattern provides the simplest and most powerful AI-powered contact center for innovative midsize and enterprise companies. With the purpose of making customer service brighter, easier, and faster than ever before, Bright Pattern offers the only true omnichannel cloud platform with embedded AI that can be deployed quickly and nimbly by business users—without costly professional services. Bright Pattern allows companies to offer an effortless, personal, and seamless customer experience across channels like voice, text, chat, email, video, messengers, and bots. Bright Pattern also allows companies to measure and act on every interaction on every channel via embedded AI omnichannel quality management capability. The company was founded by a team of industry veterans who pioneered the leading contact center solutions and today are delivering architecture for the future with an advanced cloud-first approach. Bright Pattern's cloud contact center solution is used globally in over 26 countries and 12 languages.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/634980/Bright_Pattern___Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

African farmers hapless as Armyworm marches through maize crops from Mozambique to Mali

Locusts: An unprecedented threat to food security & livelihood in Africa

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

Man under observation for coronavirus goes missing from Karnataka hospital

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

International Women's Day: Taking stock of FemTech trajectory

Harnessing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence, Internet of Things and big data, FemTech companies are developing personalized and low-cost solutions to address&#160;women-specific healthcare challenges such as&#160;endome...

5G future without Huawei: How would it impact the industry?

5G promises to offer&#160;larger bandwidth, lower latency, and much higher speeds compared to existing 4G networks....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases in India reach 50

The total number of positive cases of coronavirus reached 50 and of these 34 are Indian nationals and 16 are citizens of Italy, said Sanjeeva Kumar, Special Secretary Health, on Tuesday. He also said that there has been no death in the coun...

Lebanon 2019 budget deficit at 11.4% -information minister

Lebanon Information Minister Manal Abdel Samad said on Tuesday the countrys budget deficit for 2019 was 11.4 of GDP.Lebanese officials had projected a budget deficit for 2019 of less than 9 of GDP but later said the figure would likely end ...

Jordan bars entry from West Bank, Israel, Iraq, Egypt due to coronavirus

Jordan on Tuesday closed border crossings with Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank and its seaports to shipping from Egypt as well as barred overland passenger traffic from Iraq to protect the kingdom from coronavirus, the health mini...

Top Polish general has coronavirus after German conference

One of Polands top armed forces generals Jaroslaw Mika has tested positive for coronavirus after returning from a military conference in Germany, Polands Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.Mika took part in a conference on strategic communica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020