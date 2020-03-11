Globant to Hold its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

GLOB, a digitally native technology services company (the "Company" ), announces that its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders (collectively, the "General Meetings") are to be held on April 3, 2020. The General Meetings will be held at the registered office of the Company at 37A, Avenue J.F. Kennedy, L-1 855, Luxembourg. The Convening Notice including the agenda for the General Meetings, the form of proxy card and the relevant materials for the General Meetings are available at the Company's website.

