1 Crore+ Indians Participate in International Women's Day Campaign, Event Becomes the Most Viral Campaign of Its Kind

Gyanistan, an ed-tech platform for alternative careers decided to celebrate Women's day 2020 with a difference this year with a week-long celebrations including a Viral Video Challenge called #MeriWonderWoman celebrating India's Wonderful Women all around us.

Live performances by millennial rappers and Workshops focussed on popular Women-centric topics. It got together with Yuvraj Singh Supported Shared Space provider, Creator's Gurukul, Global Popular short video platform Likee and MCN GoWoW, leading audio brand NuRepublic and Womennovator, India's leading virtual incubator for Women.

The Creator's Gurukul Gurugram event was also selected by IWD and listed for the global celebration of this year's theme #EachforEqual .

Key Highlights

The #Meriwonderwoman viral challenge was based on theme of making a video with the woman who has contributed the most in your life on the Meriwonderwoman Rap sung by popular influencer Abby Viral and conceived by Abhinav Tandon, co-founder Creator's Gurukul and Sahil Batra, co-founder GoWow Club.

It has become the most viral trend for Women's Day in the country with over 11 Million views, and 14,000 user-generated videos, which is a record for the fastest viral challenge. The celebrations concluded with the workshop held at Creator's Gurukul Gurugram which was attended by over 50,000 people digitally over Livestream as the physical event wasn't held in wake of coronavirus advisories issued by govt to avoid gatherings of large crowds.

9th March, 2020, Gurugram:

The workshop was inaugurated by Mohammed Sirajuddin and Nishant Sharma from Gyanistan. Leading Nutritionist Tanya Kapoor spoke about "Healing through Nutrition" and therapeutic diets. It was followed by a workshop on Image Management by Internationally Verified consultant Ms. Gazal Dhingra who guided the audience across the country on personality development, image management, and a positive mindset. The event concluded with interview with Top Likee influencers Ms Shikha Rajput and Ms Sidra Malik Awan.

Mr Abhishek Dutta, Head, Likee India also congratulated everyone for creating a massive impact on women's day reaching over a crore people and said: "Likee is not only a global leading short video platform but also the home for the talented and creative women. Many women creators have unique content and millions of fans on Likee. We firmly believe that this collaboration will be an excellent opportunity to respect women and their rights."

Mr. Ujjwal Sarin, co-founder, Nu Republic, said: "We were very excited to know about an event of International repute being hosted in our very own Gurugram and considering the novel and noble intentions behind it, we decided to be a part and sponsor the same as we ourselves believe in both women power and the importance of engaging India's youth in the language they speak."

Mr Abhinav Tandon, the brain behind the initiative said, "8th March, 2020 is not just a symbolic day for us but a harbinger of this new movement which will keep celebrating women achievers across the year. Next in line is Nari Shakti Rap celebrating girl child and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao and India's biggest crowdsourced Rap video: Mahakumbh of Women Power in association with Wommenovator."

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1122446/MeriWonderWomanChallenge_Infographic.jpg

Media Contact:

Shruti Chaturvedi

shruti@chaaipani.com

Founder

Chaaipani

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.