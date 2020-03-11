Left Menu
Fractus Settles Patent Litigation With ZTE

Fractus S.A. announces that has settled the patent litigation with ZTE (Case 2:17-cv-00561). The terms of the agreement are confidential.

On August 2017 Fractus S.A. sued ZTE for infringing one or more claims of seven patents owned by Fractus covering internal antenna technology for wireless devices. The litigation has been dismissed pursuant to settlement reached by the parties. Fractus was represented by Max Tribble and Justin Nelson of Susman Godfrey L.L.P. and Michael Heim and Leslie V. Payne of Heim, Payne & Chorush, L.L.P.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in the development of internal antennas for smartphones, tablets and wireless internet of things devices. The company holds an intellectual property rights portfolio of more than 40 inventions protected through over 120 patents and patent applications in the United States, Europe and Asia. Among the numerous awards the company has received for its innovative work, Fractus was named 2005 Davos World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer and has been recognized by the European Patent Office for its award-winning inventions. The company has a proven track record in innovation and licensing its award-winning geometry-based antenna technology to wireless device manufacturers in the USA, Europe and Asia.

