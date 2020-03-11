Left Menu
Latika Kundu Will Join MSE as MD & CEO

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India (MSE), the third national stock exchange in India, announced that exchange industry veteran experienced in setting new ventures, Ms. Latika S. Kundu, who has been approved by SEBI, will be joining MSE as its MD & CEO on March 12, 2020. 

Ms. Kundu is a widely acknowledged industry expert in setting up, launching & managing Exchanges, Clearing Houses & Depositories across all asset classes & products. She brings with her over 20 years of professional experience across leading Global multi-asset Exchanges, Clearing Houses and Depositories - National Stock Exchange of India Ltd. (NSE), MCX-SX (now MSE), Singapore Mercantile Exchange (SMX), Singapore Diamond Investment Exchange (SDiX), SDiX Depository & Global Investment Banks - Lehman Brothers, Macquarie Singapore.

Ms. Kundu has been member of board for Institute of Banking & Finance's (IBF), Capital Markets and Financial Advisory Services Examination Board (CMFAS) Singapore, and Expert Committee Member of the Capital Market Committee of the Bombay Chambers of Commerce & Industry (BCCI).

Recognized as a 'Thought Leader', felicitated by her alma mater ITM with 'Distinguished Alumnus Award' in 2010 and, recognized as 'Top 50 Entrepreneurs' in Ideas with Intention 2.0 by her alma mater Narsee Monjee College in 2019. Ms. Kundu is also certified in Blockchain Technologies from MIT Sloan School of Management.

Ms. Kundu envisions MSE to be the preferred exchange across all market participants and a trusted destination for investors. In line with regulator's expectation, she aspires to make MSE a leader in spreading financial inclusion. She will initiate, oversee, consolidate the strategic and growth agenda for MSE while working closely with the board of MSE.

"Ms. Kundu will be the first woman MD & CEO of MSE. She brings with herself wealth of knowledge and rich experience of exchange business across Commodity, Currency & Capital Markets. MSE intends to strengthen its position as a preferred exchange in India and Ms. Kundu's contributions in building markets and market places across various geographies, makes her formidable and promising leader for the development and the growth of MSE," says Mr. Dinesh K. Mehrotra, Chairman, MSE.

About MSE

Since its inception in 2008, MSE-the third national stock exchange-is committed to encouraging broader participation in equity and growing the non-equity segment(s). On the anvil are a slew of differentiated products, some likely to be the first in the Indian market. The product positioning of MSE shall be complemented by reduced operating cost for members, better utilization of their capital and technology upgrade.

Metropolitan Stock Exchange of India offers a transparent, hi-tech platform for trading in Capital Market, Futures & Options (F&O), Interest Rate Derivatives, Currency Derivatives, ETFs and Debt Market. At present, 295 companies are listed on the exchange, and about 1,300 large corporates are available for trading in the permitted to trade category. 

