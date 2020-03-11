Left Menu
Development News Edition

Artificial Intelligence Unlocks "Gateway" Metaphor to Aid the Public, Policy Makers, and Companies in Addressing the Coronavirus Crisis

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Berkeley
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 17:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 17:55 IST
Artificial Intelligence Unlocks "Gateway" Metaphor to Aid the Public, Policy Makers, and Companies in Addressing the Coronavirus Crisis

 As the global Coronavirus pandemic spreads, one of the major challenges that governments, public health institutions, businesses, and the public face is how to communicate most effectively about actions to take regarding the disease.

Applying artificial intelligence and machine learning systems, combined with advanced neuroscience knowledge, leading AI company machineVantage (www.machinevantage.com) has identified a highly effective communication model to address the international health crisis. The firm specializes in extracting metaphors that connect deeply with the non-conscious mind, which is where over 95% of daily decisions are made.

"Neuroscience teaches us that metaphors are the 'language of the non-conscious mind', and they represent a very powerful method of communicating critical information," said Dr. A. K. Pradeep, founder and CEO of machineVantage. "They are essentially a form of 'shorthand' for the brain, which assigns a high priority to this form of information. By applying customized AI-powered algorithms, accessing a vast library of existing metaphors, and relying on neuroscientific learnings, we are able to extract the most meaningful and impactful new metaphor to use in addressing the Coronavirus crisis."

"That metaphor is 'Health connects to Gateways," Dr. Pradeep said. "We rank metaphors in four levels, and our AI systems isolated this Gateway metaphor as 'Emergent'—meaning it is gaining importance in the non-conscious mind. We wish to make this finding universally available as a means of doing our part to help in the struggle against this disease by facilitating better communication to the public."

Dr. Pradeep explained that the non-conscious mind connects Health and Gateways in many ways.

Two primary ways are concepts embedded in the Gateway Metaphor:

A. Health is a Gateway – to a better life and to things that matter
B. Gateways to Health – passageways that enable Health, and preserve being Healthy

Both are activated in the scenario that the destruction of our Health closes gateways to a better future, and Gateways need to be closed to help us be Healthy and remain Healthy in the presence of the Covid-19 virus.

Gateways are typically perceived as physical structures, such as doors, iron gates, or bridges. In the non-conscious mind, Gateways are conceptualized as metaphoric portals, allowing or preventing access. A virus such as Covid-19 as an enemy activates the Gateway Metaphor in the non-conscious mind.

Dr. Pradeep identified six key messaging concepts that the Gateway Metaphor prompts:

  1. let us lock the gates – closing down cities and borders is now acceptable
  2. let us be protected inside by not leaving the gates – restrictions on travel are now acceptable
  3. let people knock on the gates – testing everyone that comes through is now expected
  4. gates may be closed for awhile – storing all necessary supplies is now accepted
  5. the wait inside may be stressful – finding ways to stay occupied and spend the time positively inside the gateway is now accepted
  6. gates must be strong and rebuilt – having policy makers and public health officials consistently re-evaluate and reform measures and procedures is now accepted and expected

"Understanding how the non-conscious mind processes and responds to Coronavirus-related information through the lens of this Gateway Metaphor provides important direction on how to construct and convey messages to the public about this disease," said Dr. Pradeep.

Retail data regarding consumer buying patterns confirm the activation of the Gateway Metaphor in the non-conscious mind. The stockpiling of basic consumables such as toilet paper and canned soup shows the activation of "gates may be closed for awhile". The collection of entertainment items such as games, CDs, and DVDs indicates that "the wait inside may be stressful" is also activated in the non-conscious.

"As concerns about the pandemic mount, public policy makers, the healthcare providers, consumer brand marketers and others should consider utilizing the Gateway Metaphor both to communicate to, and educate the public," Dr. Pradeep said. "We want to lend our hand in the global battle against the virus by offering the Gateway Metaphor finding to those on the frontlines."

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/528137/MachineVantage_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

Seattle-area nursing home unable to test 65 workers with COVID-19 symptoms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

Entertainment News Roundup: Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions; Led Zeppelin wins 'Stairway to Heaven' copyright case and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.Madonna cancels Paris shows over coronavirus restrictions promoterMadonna has canceled shows in Paris on Tuesday and Wednesday due to restrictions imposed over the coronavirus outb...

Dr Sanjeev Khosla joins as full-time director of CSIR-IMTECH

Dr Sanjeev Khosla has joined as a full-time director of CSIR-Institute of Microbial Technology IMTECH here. Dr Khosla has more than two decades of research experience, an IMTECH release said here on Wednesday.Prior to his appointment as Dir...

China allows gradual opening of Wuhan after Xi's visit to coronavirus epicentre

As the coronavirus showed signs of abating after virtually shutting down China for over two months, the Communist nation limped back to normalcy with measured opening of businesses in the worst-hit Wuhan city even as authorities reported 22...

Sunil Mittal asserts Airtel has paid full dues at about Rs 13,000 cr

Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Mittal on Wednesday asserted that the company has already paid its full adjusted gross revenue dues at about Rs 13,000 crore. The comment assumes significance as&#160;the government on March 4 had asked Bharti A...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020