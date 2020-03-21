No approval for Chloroquine to treat coronavirus infections in Nigeria, says Minister

Minister of Health in Nigeria, Osagie Ehanir said on Friday that Nigeria has not recommended the use of chloroquine for the treatment of coronavirus in the country. He said Nigeria would not adhere to the recommendations of U.S. president, Donald Trump, but will rather follow the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

While answering questions from journalists on the status of Covid-19 in the country, he said that Nigeria has not approved the use of chloroquine for the treatment of Covid-19 patients. Mr Ehanire said it had not been proven that chloroquine is active against coronavirus.

