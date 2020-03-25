US reports first juvenile fatality due to novel coronavirus; CDC to evaluate case

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced Tuesday that a youth under the age of 18 has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. The individual from Lancaster is believed to be the first minor to die from the deadly disease in the United States.

In an update, Public Health later said that the youth death reported earlier related to COVID19 will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here. While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if EVERYONE takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer," Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director said in a statement.

According to the World Health organization, "People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. "

To date, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 662 cases across all areas of LA County, including 11 deaths.

