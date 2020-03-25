Left Menu
Development News Edition

US reports first juvenile fatality due to novel coronavirus; CDC to evaluate case

In an update, Public Health later said that the youth death reported earlier related to COVID19 will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

US reports first juvenile fatality due to novel coronavirus; CDC to evaluate case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health (Public Health) announced Tuesday that a youth under the age of 18 has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) disease. The individual from Lancaster is believed to be the first minor to die from the deadly disease in the United States.

In an update, Public Health later said that the youth death reported earlier related to COVID19 will require further evaluation by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

"COVID-19 does not discriminate by age, race or income level, and what we are seeing in places like New York is indicative of what we should prepare to experience here. While Public Health is doing everything possible to mitigate the impact of this disease in our community, we can only flatten the curve if EVERYONE takes social distancing seriously and adheres to all isolation and quarantine orders issued by our Health Officer," Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Los Angeles County Public Health Director said in a statement.

According to the World Health organization, "People of all ages can be infected by the new coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Older people and people with pre-existing medical conditions (such as asthma, diabetes, heart disease) appear to be more vulnerable to becoming severely ill with the virus. "

To date, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health has identified 662 cases across all areas of LA County, including 11 deaths.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

Lucifer Season 5: Release date teased; Netflix might stick to 'same timeline'

Pornhub announces Free premium subscription worldwide amid CoronaVirus lockdown

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Videos

Latest News

Ronaldo, agent donate intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals

Cristiano Ronaldo and his agent Jorge Mendes will donate three intensive care units to Portuguese hospitals to help them cope with the coronavirus pandemic, local health officials said on Tuesday. The Portuguese pair will donate to at least...

Asia markets track Wall St surge as US targets blockbuster bill

Asian equities soared again Wednesday following a blockbuster day in New York and Europe as US lawmakers edge towards a mammoth stimulus package to support the worlds top economy against the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. While the dea...

COVID-19: Ministry of Social Justice implements work from home

In an effort to halt the COVID-19 spread, Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has implemented work from home from today for its officials. R.Subrahmanyam, Secretary Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on Wednesday posted on T...

277 Indians evacuated from coronavirus-hit Iran arrive in Delhi

A Mahan Air flight carrying 277 Indians evacuated from the coronavirus-hit Iranian capital Tehran, landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning. Subsequently, the 277 evacuees -- 128 male and 149 female -- were transferred to Jaipur via...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020