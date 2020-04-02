Left Menu
Kareena Kapoor trolls Arjun Kapoor as he urges fans to do their household chores

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-04-2020 18:35 IST | Created: 02-04-2020 18:35 IST
Kareena Kapoor Khan has trolled Arjun Kapoor and urge him to share a video of him doing household chores. Recently, Arjun Kapoor took to his Instagram account and urged people to share videos with him of helping out at home in household chores amidst lockdown.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Arjun Kapoor marked the 4th anniversary of their film c. While the film was applauded by one and all for its plot, Bebo and Arjun are once again making headlines.

Commenting on his post, Kareena Kapoor wrote, "first I want to see you do your household chores on the gram... Then others will follow 💪🏻💪🏻."

Seeing Kareena's savage reply, Arjun too was left speechless. The Ki & Ka actor wrote back, "waah... done deal…"

Arjun will be next seen opposite Parineeti Chopra in the film 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'. The release was postponed owing to the coronavirus lockdown. On the other hand, Kareena will be seen next in Aamir Khan co-starrer 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is expected to release on Christmas, December 25, 2020.

