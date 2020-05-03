Left Menu
Development News Edition

Annual Kamban festival cancelled due to lockdown

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-05-2020 19:40 IST | Created: 03-05-2020 19:40 IST
Annual Kamban festival cancelled due to lockdown

The three-day annual Kamban Festival scheduled to be held from May8 has been cancelled owing to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of COVID- 19 in the Union Territory. Speaker of the territorial Assembly and president of Kamban Kazhagam holding the literary festival said in a press release on Sunday that the festival has been dropped because of the lockdown extended now to contain the pandemic.

The festival has been held since 1967 to commemorate the contribution of the Tamilpoet Kambar in the Chola dynasty to Tamil literature and to focus on the different facets of his magnum opus 'Ramayana'. Every year during the festival held for three days in the second week of May, scholars and Tamil savants from different parts of Tamil Nadu and Sri Lanka would participate in various programmes, including moot courts and symposia.

PTI COR NVG NVG.

TRENDING

Those who want to travel from other states to K'taka and vice-versa must register on 'Sevasindhu' website: Minister

Earthquake tremors felt in Delhi-NCR including Sonipat

End of our story: Neetu shares heartfelt tribute to Rishi Kapoor

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Cillian Murphy hints ‘chaos & knocking heads’ for Tommy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Lockdown data to guide policy formulation post-COVID 19

US Center for Disease Control CDS has invited applications for the first-ever Chief Data Officer. This is enough to indicate the importance of data analytics in the post-pandemic world. However, given the huge amount of data being generated...

Videos

Latest News

Handwara encounter exposed evil design of Pakistan to disrupt peace: JKAP

The Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party JKAP on Sunday said the killing of five security forces personnel in an encounter in Kupwara district has exposed Pakistans evil designs to disrupt peace in the Union Territory. It said the killing was a big...

Violation of quarantine norms can lead to arrest: Odisha chief secy

Voicing concern over reports of a few migrants flouting COVID-19 guidelines in the state, the Odisha governmet on Sunday said those violating quarantine norms will face stringent action and can even be arrested. Chief Secretary A K Tripathy...

Iran set to reopen mosques in low-risk COVID-19 areas

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said Iran will reopen mosques in areas that have been consistently free of the new coronavirus, as the country begins to ease restrictions aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic outbreak. Irans h...

Traders, retailers seek clarity ahead of relaxation for reopening of shops

Ahead of easing restrictions on shop reopenings, retailers and trader associations have sought more clarity from local authorities to clear confusion over what constitutes a neighbourhood and standalone shop, and what differentiates them fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020