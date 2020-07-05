Women rule the roost in Assam's Nalbari as they occupy 2 dozen key posts

Left Menu
Breaking the proverbial glass ceiling has become commonplace in Assam's Nalbari as women rule the roost in the district by occupying all the key posts including the head of civil administration, police and judiciary The already strong numbers of women in authoritative positions will be enhanced with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Purabi Konwar taking charge on Monday At least two dozen other key posts including the district's inspector of schools, food, the social welfare, and information officer too are held by women.

The already strong numbers of women in authoritative positions will be enhanced with Deputy Commissioner (DC) Purabi Konwar taking charge on Monday

At least two dozen other key posts including the district's inspector of schools, food, the social welfare, and information officer too are held by women. Superintendent of Police (SP) Amanjeet Kaur is already heading the district police for about an year and a half. Nalbari is located about 60 km west of Guwahati on the northern bank of Brahmaputra. According to 2011 census, Nalbari's population was 7,71,639 of which 3,96,006 were male and 375,633 female. Krishna Baruah is another key officer, who is holding the charge of chief executive officer of the 'zila parishad' and district development commissioner. Nalbari's five judges are women. They are: district and sessions judge Sharmila Bhuyan, assistant sessions judge Hemakhi Thakuria Buragohain, additional chief judicial magistrate Sarbina Bhattacharya, judicial magistrate (1st class) Smriti Rekha Bhuyan and 'munsif' Rubina Yasmin. Kaur, a 2009 batch IPS officer, said women occupying key posts in the district is a positive affirmation of action by the government of Assam. "When a woman is holding an important post, people, specially the women folk get the courage to approach her with their personal problems. It is always comforting for everyone. Women officers are always compassionate," she told PTI over phone. Kaur, a native of Punjab's Kapurthala, however, said women can get tough if the need arises. "I feel women occupying all key posts of a district should not be a news but a norm," she said. A Deputy Superintendent of Police under Kaur, Jupi Bordoloi, and in-charge of the Kamarkuchi Police Station, Rajashree Buragohain, too are women. Revenue officers of four out of the seven circles of Nalbari district are women -- Banashree Deka (Nalbari-Sadar), Nandita Hazarika (Ghagrapara), Shilpika Kalita (Banekuchi) and Rituparna Bhadra (Borbhag). The Block Development Officer of Nalbari (West) is Barsha Sarma. All of them are Class 1 officers belonging to the state's civil service. Hrishikesh Goswami, Media Advisor to Assam chief minister, said the Sarbananda Sonowal-led government has always been giving due recognition to women from all walks of life. "Women holding all important posts in Nalbari district is a positive development and a message to the society that our government cares about the welfare of women and gives them due recognition," he told PTI. Goswami pointed out that the administration of Assam's four other districts too are headed by women officers. They are Varnali Deka (DC, Goalpara), MS Lakshmi Priya (DC, Bongaigaon), Roshni Aparanji Korati (DC, Jorhat) and Keerthi Jalli (DC, Cahar). All the four officers belong to the IAS. Nalbari's sub registrar (revenue) is Madhavi Kalita, district school inspector is Jyotshna Rani Barman, district social welfare officer is Padmeshwari Saikia, district food inspector is Nabanita Haloi, district finance and accounts officer is Daisy Nath, district labour officer is Kavita Barman and district information and public relations officer is Binurani Rajbongshi. Konwar, on the eve of taking charge as Nalbari's DC, said it is a welcome situation that women are occupying key posts in the district and hoped that she would get cooperation from all concerned. "Definitely it is welcome. I am hoping to do better with a good team in Nalbari," she told PTI. Sub divisional agriculture officer is Lakhi Dutta, soil scientist at the agricultural research centre is Manashi Chakraborty and district child welfare officer is Dipti Phukan. Among the seven child development project officers (CDPO), four are women -- Bani Saikia Manjuri Deka, Irani Thakuria and Gitanjali Talukder.

