Maha: Two drown during idol immersion in Gondia

Two persons drowned in a pond during an idol immersion ritual at a village in Maharashtra's Gondia district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place in the evening when some people had gone to Khodya Talav in Gangazari village to immerse the idol of Lord Krishna after the Janmashtami festival, district disaster management officer Rajan Choubey said.

Deodas Urkuda Uikey (60) and Rajnish Pradeep Wankhede (26) lost their balance while immersing the idol and drowned in the pond, he said. The police and district search and rescue teams rushed to the spot and the bodies of the deceased were recovered with the help of local fishermen.