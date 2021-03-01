Left Menu

Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district.

ANI | Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 01-03-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2021 12:35 IST
Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport
TDP leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu sat down in protest at Tirupati airport.. Image Credit: ANI

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.

"We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh," Naidu tweeted. The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Italy’s former PM Conte accepts task of trying to revive 5-Star Movement; UK earmarks a further $2.3 billion for its COVID vaccine push and more

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

U.S. authorizes J&J's COVID-19 vaccine, making it third available

U.S. administers 75.2 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER: How a primary got Hong Kong activists in trouble

Hong Kong democracy supporters are being locked up in jail, charged with being a threat to national security.Their arrests come under a new security law imposed on the semi-autonomous Chinese territory by Beijing that has largely silenced d...

Districts urged to alert councils of increasing number of COVID-19 cases

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has urged the countrys district municipalities to alert its local councils of the increasing number of COVID-19 infections that could lead to districts bein...

Hold Tokyo asks China to stop anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens

Tokyo has requested Beijing to stop taking anal swab tests for COVID-19 on Japanese citizens as the procedure causes psychological pain, a government spokesman said on Monday. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato said the government has n...

GLOBAL ECONOMY-Pent-up demand driving global factory revival

Demand for manufactured goods drove extended growth in factories across Europe and Asia in February, but a slowdown in China underscored the challenges countries face as they seek a sustainable recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic blow.Restr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021