Chandrababu Naidu detained by police at Tirupati airport

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu was detained by Renigunta police at Tirupati airport in Renigunta on Monday, while on way for election campaigning in Chittoor district. Naidu sat on a dharna at Tirupati airport after he was detained by Renigunta police.

"We will not be stopped. We will not be silenced. Your fear-driven, state-sponsored vendetta won't stop me from reaching out to my people. Grow up, @ysjagan #Chittoor #AndhraPradesh," Naidu tweeted. The TDP chief was scheduled to attend an election campaign in the Chittoor district.

