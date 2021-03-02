Left Menu

Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:05 IST
Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV
Parliament Of India. . Image Credit: ANI

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.

Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, read a order by Sunil Minocha, the under secretary of Sansad Television. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Recovery bets lift British stocks as miners, oil stocks jump

US STOCKS-Wall St set for higher open on J&J vaccine cheer, stimulus optimism

Regulator: China not ready to let Boeing 737 Max fly again

HDFC Sec says tech glitch resolved, probe on to find root cause; mkt operations normal

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FOCUS-Spanish unions cry foul as Inditex shuts stores

Inditex staff in Spain say they are being forced out as the owner of the fast-fashion brand Zara rolls out its plan to shut up to 1,200 stores worldwide, despite a company agreement with Spanish unions to project jobs. The worlds biggest cl...

China will give more doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Nepal

China will give 800,000 shots of coronavirus vaccine to Nepal, its ambassador said, up from half a million promised earlier. The gift is to support Nepals fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, Hou Yanqi said in a Twitter post late on Monday....

Chinese vaccines sweep much of the world, despite concerns

The plane laden with vaccines had just rolled to a stop at Santiagos airport in late January, and Chiles president, Sebastin Piera, was beaming. Today, he said, is a day of joy, emotion and hope. The source of that hope China a country tha...

Dalit girl in Aligarh was strangulated, no clear evidence of rape: police

Eds changing slug Aligarh UP, Mar 2 PTI The postmortem report of the teenage Dalit girl, whose body was found here on Sunday, has not indicated any clear evidence of rape and found that she was strangulated to death, a senior official said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021