Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha channels merged into Sansad TV
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 11:05 IST
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha TV channels have been merged into one channel- Sansad television.
Retired IAS officer Ravi Capoor has been appointed the Chief Executive Officer of the channel for a period of one year with immediate effect, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, read a order by Sunil Minocha, the under secretary of Sansad Television. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lok Sabha
- Rajya Sabha TV
- Rajya Sabha