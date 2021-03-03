Left Menu

Man held for stopping Ajay Devgn's car over his tweet on farmers' protest

Mumbai police arrested a man for allegedly stopping Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car over his tweet regarding farmers protest, in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning.

Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai police arrested a man for allegedly stopping Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn's car over his tweet regarding farmers protest, in the Goregaon area of Mumbai on Tuesday morning. The man identified as Rajdeep Ramesh Singh was later released on bail on the same day, police said.

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi's borders for over three months against the newly introduced farm laws. Several international celebs like Rihanna and Greta Thunberg were seen supporting the farmers. After Rihanna and Greta's tweet, the Singham actor had tweeted, "Do not fall for any false propaganda against India or Indian policies. It's important to stand united at this hour w/o any infighting."

Meanwhile, the farmers' protest -- which began on November 26 last year against the newly enacted three farm laws -- continues as no new dates for discussions between the government and farmers' unions have been declared. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 at Delhi's borders. However, the implementation of the three laws was in January put on hold by the Supreme Court. (ANI)

