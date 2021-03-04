Left Menu

The Indian Army launched its first community radio station 'Radio Chinar' on Saturday in Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir to bridge the gap between jawan and awaam (people).

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 04-03-2021 23:22 IST | Created: 04-03-2021 23:22 IST
Army launches its first community radio station in North Kashmir to bridge gap between Jawan, Awaam
LT General BS Raju speaking to media. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian Army launched its first community radio station 'Radio Chinar' on Saturday in Sopore of Baramulla district in North Kashmir to bridge the gap between jawan and awaam (people). Speaking to media persons, Army's core commander LT General BS Raju said, "The main aim of this new initiative is to get connected to the local youth directly and Radio has the ability to reach out to the people living in remotest parts and makes them aware of various schemes and programmes of the government."

The radio station will have coverage around north Kashmir. It will be available at the frequency of 90.4 FM MHz. The service will be available in Baramulla district and other parts of north Kashmir. "Community Radio Station will primarily play all genres of songs starting from Sufi songs in the morning and as the day will progress, will gain tempo in the pitch of songs with a mix of Hindi and Punjabi," said Sajid Ahmad, a radio jockey.

The residents and local councilors appreciated this initiative of the Indian Army saying it will help to "bridge the gap between jawan and awaam". (ANI)

