If Mithun Chakraborty joins BJP, it will be good for both Bengal and party: Arjun Singh

Amid speculations of actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP Vice President on Friday said if the actor shares the stage with the Prime Minister on March 7 during the party's rally in Kolkata, then the people of West Bengal will be happier.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 05-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 05-03-2021 23:45 IST
West Bengal BJP Vice President Arjun Singh speaks to ANI in Kolkata. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Amid speculations of actor Mithun Chakraborty joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a rally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata, West Bengal BJP Vice President on Friday said if the actor shares the stage with the Prime Minister on March 7 during the party's rally in Kolkata, then the people of West Bengal will be happier. He also stated that the actor's coming into the BJP shall be good for both the party and West Bengal.

"If Mithun Chakraborty comes, it will be good, both for Bengal as well as our party. If he comes on a stage where there is PM, the people of Bengal will be happier, " said Singh, when asked if Chakraborty will join BJP. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold the first rally in West Bengal on March 7 after the announcement of the assembly poll schedule. The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

The elections for the 294 Assembly seats in West Bengal will begin on March 27. The state is going to witness eight-phase Assembly polls this year. West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray. (ANI)

