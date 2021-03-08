Left Menu

PIB Goa holds webinar to celebrate Nari Shakti on International Women’s Day

Dr Pratibha, working at the grassroots level, narrated her experiences about Women in society.

Nari Shakti Award winner and Social Scientist, Dr Pratibha and Entrepreneur Diviya Kapur shared their views on ‘Women in Leadership’. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Panaji)

Press Information Bureau, Goa in co-ordination with Regional Outreach Bureau, Maharashtra and Goa organised a webinar to celebrate Nari Shakti on International Women's Day. Nari Shakti Award winner and Social Scientist, Dr Pratibha and Entrepreneur Diviya Kapur shared their views on 'Women in Leadership'.

Dr Pratibha, working at the grassroots level, narrated her experiences about Women in society. She said fine balance culture is needed in society. To break the barriers, she appealed to Women to Overcome all the limitations and break free, listen to their inner voice and learn to love themselves. The struggle is reduced but not over. Paradigm shift needed towards Women.

In the context of the State of Goa, she said there is a very much secure work environment in Goa. Being a tourist destination, more and more women entrepreneurs should come forward with new ideas as the government is there to help out, she further said.

In every sphere of life, including various professions, women's contributions are very much visible. However, the gender balance seems to be missing in a few organizations that need attention, said Dr Pratibha. New Indian women take new India to greater heights, she said in her closing remarks.

Diviya Kapur, an entrepreneur putting her thoughts said, Women must work at policymaker level. Women in decision-making role will bring more equality, that will bring more balance. She advised young entrepreneurs to figure out their passion and priorities. She praised the young generation for taking on new challenges as Entrepreneurs.

Women are an integral part of the most workforce in the world. While some are breaking barriers, still there needs more equality, she added.

Deputy Director, D.V.Vinodkumar welcomed the guests and highlighted the theme of the webinar, and how women shoulder disproportionate loads during the COVID Pandemic. Oreena Vaz from All India Radio compered the programme.

