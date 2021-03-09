Left Menu

Ministerial Advisory Team set up to deal with plight of creatives

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it was evident from the onset that the creative and cultural industries in their various forms are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 09-03-2021 15:31 IST | Created: 09-03-2021 15:31 IST
Ministerial Advisory Team set up to deal with plight of creatives
“Whilst thousands of practitioners have benefited, it is apparent that there are many more who have not benefitted from the various relief funds,” said the department. Image Credit: Twitter(@NathiMthethwaSA)

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has set up a Ministerial Advisory Team (MAT) for the creative and cultural sector to advise him on how to deal with the plight of the creatives during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The appointment comes at a time when the entire nation is under enormous strain due to the pandemic.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture said it was evident from the onset that the creative and cultural industries in their various forms are the hardest hit by the pandemic.

In response to the difficulties faced by sector practitioners, the department introduced various relief measures which include the 1st, 2nd and 3rd Phase, Relief Fund.

"We have also partnered with the Department of Small Business Development (DSBD) as well as the Solidarity Fund, amongst other partnerships, to try and soften the blow of the Coronavirus pandemic.

"Whilst thousands of practitioners have benefited, it is apparent that there are many more who have not benefitted from the various relief funds," said the department.

In an effort to find amicable solutions, working with the sector, the Minister established a MAT comprising leaders in various portfolios in the creative sector.

The work of the MAT is structured as per five workstreams, outlined as follows:

WORKSTREAMS

Banking and Landlords Portfolio: The team working on this portfolio will engage with the financial sector and propose various interventions that would assist practitioners with matters such as payment holidays, and other matters within this portfolio to ensure that practitioners do not lose their valuables during this period.

Wellness Portfolio: The team will work closely with the Department and the designated service provider to implement wellness interventions for sector practitioners.

School Fees Portfolio: This team will propose and implement interventions aimed at ensuring that sector practitioners' children are not affected and excluded from attending school due to non-payment of fees during the COVID-19 period.

Retail and Transport Portfolio and Private and Corporate Sector Portfolios: These teams will engage the private sector and solicit donations and sponsorships which will ensure that practitioners continue to sustain their livelihoods and put food on their table during the COVID-19 period. The overarching responsibility of MAT is to set up sub-work streams to ensure the inclusion of all sectors in the creative and cultural sector, attend to Departmental stakeholder commitments and a supervened collaborative partnership with the department to facilitate stakeholder engagement with the numerous nine sectors of the creative and cultural industry.

The appointed MAT members are:

Sharif Baker

China Mpololo

Joy Mbewana

Nozipho Nguse- Dlamini

Gabi Le Roux

Thobela Dlamini and Lara Foot

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Sex Education Season 3 updates: cast, plot, what we know further

Honor Band 6 vs Mi Band 6 India launch: Which one will arrive first?

Money Heist Season 5 updates: Miguel Herrán posts photo of Rio wearing iconic robber’s dress

Hong Kong's Hang Seng index drops nearly 2% on tech rout

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Parijat Industries releases Crop Protection Training Manual in 11 Indian languages

New Delhi India, March 9 ANIParijat Agrochemical Firms are an integral and essential element of modern agriculture. Agrochemicals are required by farmers to control pests and diseases in crops. However, it is extremely important that pestic...

Google makes it free for hotels/travel cos to appear in hotel booking links

Google is making it free for hotels and travel companies around the world to appear in hotel booking links, the company announced on Tuesday.Up until now, hotel booking links were offered via Hotel Ads that display real-time pricing and ava...

3.17 lakhs cyber crimes in India in just 18 months, says govt

A total of 3,17,439 cybercrimes and 5,771 FIRs were registered online through a centralized portal in the last 18 months -- a sizeable number of them in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.Union Minister of Stat...

Dudes and Dolls World, by Ritesh Rawal, An Innovation in the Early Childhood Education Launched

Early childhood education has a new world, Dudes and Dolls World, created by Mr. Ritesh Rawal who is known as the father of an education philosophy Manifestism. Marching ahead with his vision, Mr. Rawal believes in three words Dream, Think...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021