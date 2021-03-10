Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing 'Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna' programme, Chouhan said: "This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away."

In February, a meme went viral on social media, featuring Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen. In the video, Dananeer, a 19-year-old social media influencer hailing from Peshawar, is seen having fun with her friends and saying, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei" (This is our car, this is us and this is our party). (ANI)

