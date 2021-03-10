Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and targeted the land mafias in the state.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state
Visual of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addressing the gathering in Indore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing 'Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna' programme, Chouhan said: "This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away."

In February, a meme went viral on social media, featuring Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen. In the video, Dananeer, a 19-year-old social media influencer hailing from Peshawar, is seen having fun with her friends and saying, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei" (This is our car, this is us and this is our party). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

New cast members join Stranger Things Season 4. What we know further

Hang Seng ends higher as Shanghai shares slump to brink of correction

Intel partners with Microsoft on DARPA program to advance FHE technology

US STOCKS-Nasdaq set to bounce back as tech stocks gain ground

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland reports 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases, highest since Nov

Poland reported 17,260 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest number since November, data by health ministry showed, as the country grapples with its third wave of the pandemic.The total number of COVID-19 cases in Poland has...

Pope, after Iraq trip, seeks answers over weapons sales

Pope Francis condemned weapons manufacturers and traffickers for selling arms to terrorists in comments on Wednesday reflecting on his recent trip to Iraq.He said he was grateful to have been able to make a visit that eluded his predecessor...

Mumbai: Civic officials assaulted over removal of cricket turf

A team of civic officials was allegedly assaulted by four men when they went to remove an illegal cricket turf in the western suburb of Borivali here, police said on Wednesday.The incident took place on Tuesday when a team from the Brihanmu...

PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, says he brings with him vast administrative, organisational experience.

PM Narendra Modi congratulates new Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat, says he brings with him vast administrative, organisational experience....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021