Madhya Pradesh CM twists 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme, targets land mafias in state
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and targeted the land mafias in the state.ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 10-03-2021 15:01 IST
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday joined the social media trend of the 'Pawri Ho Rahi Hai' meme and targeted the land mafias in the state. Addressing 'Ghar ka sapna-pura hua apna' programme, Chouhan said: "This is me, this is my government, this is my administrative team, and you see land mafias are running away."
In February, a meme went viral on social media, featuring Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen. In the video, Dananeer, a 19-year-old social media influencer hailing from Peshawar, is seen having fun with her friends and saying, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei" (This is our car, this is us and this is our party). (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistani
- pura
- Dananeer Mobeen
- Shivraj Singh
- Madhya
- Dananeer
- Peshawar
- Chouhan
ALSO READ
'Godse supporter' ex-Hindu Mahasabha leader joins Congress in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh: Khandwa BJP MP Nand Kumar Singh Chauhan dead
People raising doubts over vaccine PM took are of 'small mindset': Shivraj Singh
Mamata will be out of power on May 2: Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Anti-conversion bill introduced in Madhya Pradesh assembly