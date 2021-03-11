'Old film, its director well-known', says Lekhi as TMC claims of Mamata attack being 'pre-planned'

With the Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders claiming that the attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was "pre-planned", Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) leader Meenakshi Lekhi has said that "the film is very old and its director is also well known". "This film is very old and its director is also well-known, whether you see Telangana polls or Delhi polls. Now, it is an old script in Bengal, every time only the dialogues and the language change. All the three chief ministers, there is only one advisor, this drama is not going to last long," Lekhi told ANI.

"This is not the culture of Bengal. There is a gang of his mentors who have taken training from America and has done such activities continuously," the BJP MP added. Commenting over Rahul Gandhi's remarks about people losing faith in India's democracy, Lekhi went on to say that these people have a history of destroying democracy and one cannot say anything to such skeptics.

She also said that democracy is growing and the participation of the people is increasing in the country. Earlier on Thursday, the TMC election core committee had condemned the "attack" on Banerjee and said that "it seems to be pre-planned".

West Bengal assembly elections will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2. (ANI)

