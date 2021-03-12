Left Menu

Odisha forest officer dances as it rains during fire at Similpal reserve, video goes viral

The video of a forest official involved in dousing fire at the Similpal biosphere reserve has gone viral on social media.

ANI | Mayurbhanj (Odisha) | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:23 IST
Video of Odisha forest official dancing as it rains in the raging Similpal biosphere reserve goes viral. (Screengrab from viral video). Image Credit: ANI

The video of a forest official involved in dousing fire at the Similpal biosphere reserve has gone viral on social media. In the video, a lady forest official Snehalata Dhal is seen dancing and shouting in joy after Odisha's Similpal biosphere reserve received rain.

Dhala, who is the in-charge of the Baldidha forest range of Mayurbhanj district in Odisha told ANI, "Two weeks ago, a fire broke out in my area, in Similipal. I thought I would have to stay here for long. While we were dousing the fire, it started raining. I started dancing with joy. Rain saved wildlife and trees." "My dancing video went viral which was shot by one of my protection assistant (PA) member. I did not know that the video has gone viral everywhere. When the forest fire got extinguished as soon as it started raining, I could not stop myself from dancing", said Dhal.

The video was originally shared by one, Yugal Kishore Mohanta on Twitter on March 10. He captioned the video, "The real empowered Nature Lover Forester Sneha Dhal who has been involved in dousing the fire in Similipal 24x7 and finally happy with the grace of God, The Rain". "You are a hero, forester Sneha Dhal. Thank you for working relentlessly to contain the monstrous blazes that have engulfed Similipal. We are all very grateful for what you are doing!", tweeted Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee, President Niranjan Patnaik reacting to the video.

Meanwhile, the fire at Similipal Forest Division which continued for around two weeks, is now under control, said the Odisha government on Thursday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

