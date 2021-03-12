3 killed in car accident in Andhra Pradesh

Left Menu

Three persons lost their lives after a car rammed into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday.

ANI | East Godavari (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-03-2021 23:45 IST | Created: 12-03-2021 23:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Three persons lost their lives after a car rammed into a canal in Andhra Pradesh's East Godavari district in the wee hours of Friday. The deceased have been identified as Suresh Varma, Srinivas Raju and Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, all three were residents of Gollala Koderu village.

There were five persons in the car. Two of them were rescued by the locals. "Five persons, Suresh Varma, Srinivas Raju, Venkata Satyanarayana Raju, Venkata Ganapati Raju, Sitarama Raju, residents of Gollala Koderu village in Palakoderu mandal of West Godavari district, on Thursday, had gone to Vasantavada village in Atreyapuram mandal of East Godavari district in a car to take part in Mahashivratri festivities," Atreyapuram Sub Inspector informed.

"After visiting the village fair and other festivities at Vasantavada village, they were returning to their native village in the early morning. By the time the car reached Lolla village, it lost balance probably due to heavy fog, and rammed into the canal," he added. The locals rescued Venkata Ganapati Raju and Sitarama Raju. Remaining three- Suresh Varma, Srinivas Raju and Venkata Satyanarayana Raju - have died.

The police recovered the bodies out of the canal. Legal formalities are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

