Javadekar calls on countrymen to envision achievements for next 25 years

While inaugurating a photo exhibition set up by the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) at the National Media Center in the national capital, Union Minister of Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar on Saturday said that this is an important moment for the country to envision what we want to achieve in the next 25 years. "This is an important moment for the country to reflect on how far we have come since independence as well as envision what we want to achieve in the next 25 years," Javadekar said.

The exhibition is part of an awareness campaign by the ministry to celebrate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. "Freedom for the country came at a great cost, and this exhibition seeks to narrate the story behind those sacrifices," the minister added. (ANI)

