Prahlad Singh Patel completes 75 km Dandi Yatra at Nadiad

Union Minister of State for Culture and Tourism (Independent Charge) Shri Prahlad Singh Patel completed the 75 km Dandi Yatra at Nadiad today. Thousands of people joined the Dandi Yatra in the last four days and participated in the padyatra. Many dignitaries including Union Minister Giriraj Singh, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, MP Devu Sinh Chauhan and MLA Arjun Singh Chauhan attended the yatra.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi flagged off the Padyatra on 12th March from Sabarmati Ashram to be held on the lines of Mahatma Gandhi's Dandi Yatra. This yatra was flagged off on the occasion of the inauguration of the "Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav" dedicated to the 75th Anniversary of Independence. Shri Patel had to lead the first 75 KM of the padyatra up to Nadiad.

During the fourth day of padyatra, a large number of local people in Sokhra, Sandhana, Palana, Davda, Dabhan welcomed all padyatris and distributed water, juices, cold drinks and tea to give relief to the padyatris from the scorching heat.

The Union Minister started the fourth-day march at 7:30 morning with other yatris from 17 states. Shri Patel made a brief halt at Dabhan for lunch. The Minister was given a warm reception on reaching Methodist Church. After that Chief Minister Vijay Rupani welcomed the Union Minister at Sardar Patel Bhavan and took part in the padyatra and reached the Santram temple of Nadiad and also visited India @ 75 exhibitions.

On the first day, Shri Patel undertook a padyatra of about 18 km from Sabarmati Ashram to Aslali. During the padyatra, local people welcomed them in several places. He stayed in Aslali for the night's rest where theatrical performances based on Gandhiji and Bhajan were presented.

On the second day, the Minister started the padyatra at eight o'clock in the morning from Asali with hundreds of people. He visited the 200-year-old ancient Swaminarayan temple in Jaitalpur. After walking 18 km, the padyatra reached Nawagam were the children of the Kalambandhi school welcomed everyone. The school enjoys historical significance since Gandhiji also stayed in this school during his Dandi yatra. Member of Parliament from Kheda Shri Shri Devu Sinh Chauhan welcomed the Union Minister wearing a Gujarati turban. Shri Patel garlanded the Gandhiji statue. Addressing the people, Shri Prahlad Singh Patel said that he had undertaken many padyatras but walking on the Dandi yatra is his greatest fortune.

Shri Prahlad Singh Patel was joined by Union Minister Shri Giriraj Singh on the third day of his padyatra along with Kheda MP Shri Devu Sinh Chauhan and hundreds of other yatris. In the historic primary school of Govind Pura, where Gandhiji had rested the night, the Gram Panchayat welcomed both Union Ministers Shri Patel and Giriraj Singh and all yatris. Here the students of the school also performed a drama based on Sarvadharma and some songs.

Thousands of people welcomed the pedestrians in Vasana Bujurg. The Union Minister and others were welcomed with sandalwood tilak, bouquets and shawls at Brahmakumari Ashram situated enroute. After a journey of about 18 km, Mr Patel and all the pedestrians reached Matar where they were given a grand welcome. Shri Patel and all the yatris rested there on the third night.

People from 17 states across the country participated in this march, among them 44 from Madhya Pradesh, 4 from Maharashtra, 1 from Kerala, 1 from Tamil Nadu, 2 from Manipur, 7 from Rajasthan, 5 from Delhi, 4 from Uttar Pradesh, 6 from Bihar and one each from Uttarakhand, Punjab, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, 2 yatris from Nepal also attended.

(With Inputs from PIB)