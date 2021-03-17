Left Menu

TRIFED ties up with Craft Village for training and promotion of craft sector

TRIFED and Craft Village will develop diverse ideas that will not only be functional but also be globally appealing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-03-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 17-03-2021 16:54 IST
The products so developed will be marketed by TRIFED using its Tribes India network of physical outlets and online platforms.  Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

TRIFED is continuing to forge partnerships with different organizations to create synergies together, as a part of its ongoing efforts to improve the lives and livelihoods of the tribals and work towards tribal empowerment. In this context, TRIFED has tied up with Craft Village-by ZEPHYR, an established organization that works for the training and promotion of the Craft Sector.

TRIFED and Craft Village entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) yesterday. The MoU was exchanged between Ms Iti Tyagi, Founder, Craft Village and Shri Anupam Trivedi, Executive Director, TRIFED in the presence of Shri Pravir Krishna, Managing Director, TRIFED and senior officials of both organisations. The two organizations have partnered to work jointly towards the overall upliftment of the tribal community in the following areas:

TRIFED and Craft Village will develop diverse ideas that will not only be functional but also be globally appealing. The design development will happen at the Craft Village campus and also at tribal clusters or artisans or artisan groups who will enrol in the same. The products so developed will be marketed by TRIFED using its Tribes India network of physical outlets and online platforms.

The organisations will organize various tribal art and craft workshops and symposiums to inform and sensitize the general public about tribal art and craft forms.

Additionally, the organisations will conduct training and skill development programmes jointly for tribal artisans and craftsperson so that they can develop better products.

Other aspects of this unique collaboration include the presentation of curated shows at select International Folk Art Markets to help create better economic opportunities for tribal artists. The two organizations also plan to work together to make films on tribal craft culture and cuisine to spread information about these tribal communities. The aim of this collaboration is to develop a customized community-based creative manufacturing system that helps take these products to a global audience.

With the successful implementation of this collaboration, TRIFED hopes to empower the tribal artisans by developing their skills and help in generating income and livelihoods and also get them access to national and international audiences. Through such and other activities, TRIFED is working towards a complete transformation of tribal lives and livelihoods across the country.

(With Inputs from PIB)

