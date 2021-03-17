COVID-19: Section 144 imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10

Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has issued orders under section 144 criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) to prevent gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and in view of the festivals ahead this month. The orders were issued also keeping in view various "protests, andolans" and various examinations ahead, and keeping in mind the protection of people from coronavirus and control over the pandemic, as per the order.

Section 144 of the CrPC will be imposed in Ghaziabad till May 10, as per the order. Face covers or masks will be mandatory for entry in cinema halls, multiplexes, theatres, hotels, restaurants, schools, colleges, and other educational institutions, as per the order. (ANI)

