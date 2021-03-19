Left Menu

Youth getting trained in folk theatre to revive culture of Kashmir valley

Senior artists and art lovers in Srinagar are motivating youth to learn the basics of folk theatre by organising various workshops.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-03-2021 22:58 IST | Created: 19-03-2021 22:58 IST
Youth performing traditional folk theatre in Kashmir (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Senior artists and art lovers in Srinagar are motivating youth to learn the basics of folk theatre by organising various workshops. Artists like Shah Jahan Bhagat have been organising workshops for the youth so that the century-old culture of the Kashmir valley can be preserved.

Mudasir Bhagat, an artist, said, "Today we performed a play here at Tagore Hall. Senior artists have been preparing us for the last one month for this performance." "The youth does not want to get involved in the folk theatre. But it has to be preserved," he added.

Bhagat, the director of the play, said, "The traditional folk theatre is losing its value." "I conducted a workshop for 20 days for training the youth in the folk theatre.

"As per the historical and cultural point of view, theatre is our backbone and that's why we are trying our level best to train young people about theatre. We are getting good responses that indicate that theatre will never end and it will always be alive," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

