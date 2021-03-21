Left Menu

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mahapatra and announced a state funeral.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2021 14:44 IST | Created: 21-03-2021 14:44 IST
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik condoles Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mahapatra's demise
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday expressed his condolences over the demise of renowned Odissi dancer Laxmipriya Mahapatra and announced a state funeral. "CM Naveen Patnaik has expressed deep grief at the passing away of renowned Odissi dancer and wife of late Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra, Smt Laxmipriya Mahapatra. Remembering her contribution to promotion of Odissi, government announced state funeral for late Smt Mahapatra," Chief Minister Office, Odisha tweeted.

The chief minister paid rich tributes to the late dancer while remembering the great contribution of Mahapatra and her entire family in the promotion of Odissi dance. Late Guru Kelucharan Mahapatra's wife Guruma Laxmipriya Mohapatra, the very first Odissi dancer passed away at her residence in Bhubaneswar on Sunday and will be cremated at Puri today. (ANI)

