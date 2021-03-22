Left Menu

Spirit of Nowruz ‘more vital than ever’, Guterres says, marking International Day

The United Nations Secretary-General has called on everyone to draw inspiration from Nowruz – the day that celebrates the arrival of the spring season – to strengthen solidarity between communities, as the world looks to recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

UN News | Updated: 22-03-2021 08:18 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 08:18 IST
Spirit of Nowruz ‘more vital than ever’, Guterres says, marking International Day

In a message commemorating the International Day of Nowruz, Secretary-General António Guterres recalled that last year, Nowruz celebration coincided with the early days of an unprecedented and devastating global pandemic.

“This year, the Nowruz spirit is more vital than ever.”

“Today, we can start to see light at the end of the tunnel ... As the world comes together to defeat COVID-19, Nowruz serves as an inspiration to recover and rebuild in a more just and durable way, in harmony with nature”, he added.

Nowruz, which marks the first day of spring and the renewal of nature, is celebrated by more than 300 million people all around the world and has been celebrated for over 3,000 years in the Balkans, the Black Sea Basin, the Caucasus, Central Asia, the Middle East and other regions.

In his message, Mr. Guterres also noted the importance of solidarity between communities and generations, highlighting that the commitment in the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development to “leave no one behind” is more essential than ever.

“I offer my best wishes to everyone marking Nowruz. May this day advance happiness, health and harmony to all.”

Promoting peace and solidarity

In 2009, Nowruz was inscribed on the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO)’s Representative List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity as a festivity of rich diversity promoting peace and solidarity across regions and generations.

The following year, the UN General Assembly welcomed its inclusion on the List, and recognized 21 March as the International Day of Nowruz. It also urged Member States to raise awareness about and to organize annual events in commemoration of the festivity, as appropriate.

Visit UN News for more.

TRENDING

U.S. administers 124.5 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC

U.S. House antitrust chairman plans multiple bills to go after Big Tech

Canadian Pacific to buy Kansas City Southern for $25 billion - FT

BoE governor wants UK bill to make Google tackle online scams -Sunday Times

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Miami Beach extends curfew, emergency powers to control spring break crowds

Miami Beach officials voted on Sunday to extend an 8 p.m. curfew and emergency powers for up to three weeks to help control unruly and mostly maskless crowds that have converged on the party destination during spring break. Thousands of peo...

WI vs SL, 1st Test: Holder takes five as visitors' first innings end on 169

West Indies Jason Holder took five wickets to help his side end Sri Lankas first innings on 169 runs on day 1 of the first Test here on Sunday. At stumps, the West Indies score read 130, with John Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite on the field...

Australia to evacuate thousands as Sydney faces worst floods in 60 years

Australian authorities are planning to evacuate thousands more people on Monday from flood-affected suburbs in Sydneys west, which is set for its worst flooding in 60 years with drenching rain expected to continue for the next few days. Unr...

Proteas women's historic win in India brings some relief amid tensions at Cricket South Africa

The historic double victory of the South African womens cricket squad over India brought some welcome weekend relief to fans and Cricket South Africa amid heightened tensions in the top echelons of the body.The visitors clinched the T20 Int...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021