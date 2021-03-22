Left Menu

New online resource launched sharing history of Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei

A collaboration between Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei and Manatū Taonga Ministry for Culture and Heritage, this resource is the fifth story to be launched as part of the Ministry’s Te Tai Treaty Settlement Stories programme.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wellington | Updated: 22-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 22-03-2021 13:22 IST
“A wider public appreciation of our history, including increased awareness and deeper understanding of Te Tiriti settlements, builds capacity for compassion and unity in our communities,” Kiri Allan says. Image Credit: Wikimedia

A new online resource launched today sharing the history of North Island iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei – including their long association with Tāmaki Makaurau (Auckland), their Te Tiriti o Waitangi settlement and their aspirations for the future.

"I congratulate Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei on the launch of this new resource, which will be a source of insight and inspiration for their rangatahi, as well as all New Zealanders who want to learn about the history of Aotearoa," Associate Minister for Arts, Culture and Heritage Kiri Allan says.

"Today is also an important day for the iwi as it marks the date in 1840 their tupuna Apihai Te Kawau signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi, signalling the beginning of a relationship with the Crown.

"Aotearoa New Zealand's unique approach to managing and resolving matters of nationhood is internationally recognised, but we have much more to learn about each another.

"A wider public appreciation of our history, including increased awareness and deeper understanding of Te Tiriti settlements, builds capacity for compassion and unity in our communities," Kiri Allan says.

The Te Tai Treaty Settlement story for Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is available here: https://teara.govt.nz/en/te-tai/ngati-whatua-orakei-home (English) https://teara.govt.nz/mi/te-tai/ngati-whatua-orakei-kainga (te reo Māori)

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

